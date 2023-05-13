CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Election ResultsKarnataka Election WinnersParineeti ChopraSRH vs LSGDC vs PBKS

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceINCBJPJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
136651904

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » Elections » 'Tears of Joy': UP Municipal Polls Candidate Gets Emotional After Victory; Video Goes Viral | WATCH
1-MIN READ

'Tears of Joy': UP Municipal Polls Candidate Gets Emotional After Victory; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 16:35 IST

Kanpur, India

In a video that has gone viral, the candidate, Akeel Shanu from Kanpur's Begumpurwa was seen crying while those around him consoling him. (Photo: Twitter)

In a video that has gone viral, the candidate, Akeel Shanu from Kanpur's Begumpurwa was seen crying while those around him consoling him. (Photo: Twitter)

As per the latest updates, the BJP won Mayoral seats in Jhansi, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Moradabad

A municipal election candidate in Uttar Pradesh got emotional on Saturday after he won the polls.

In a video that has gone viral, the candidate, Akeel Shanu from Kanpur’s Begumpurwa was seen crying while those around tried to console him.

The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh urban local body election is underway. As per the latest updates, the BJP, after winning Jhansi, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Ghaziabad Mayoral seats, have also registered victory in Mathura and Moradabad. The BJP has maintained the lead in all 17 mayor seats in the state. BSP, Congress and SP are still stuck at zero.

Meanwhile, trends available from 158 of 199 municipalities show BJP is ahead on 65, SP on 53, BSP on 21, Congress on nine and others on 10 seats.

The urban local body polls were held in two phases — on May 4 and May 11 — to elect 17 mayors and 1,401 corporators. As many as 19 corporators were elected unopposed, the SEC said.

The BJP will celebrate victory in Municipal Elections at the party’s Lucknow headquarters at 5 pm. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will also be present at the celebration.

top videos

    Maurya thanked the people of the state for BJP’s victory in the State Municipal elections.

    About the Author
    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Kanpur
    2. ULB polls
    3. uttar pradesh
    first published:May 13, 2023, 16:28 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 16:35 IST