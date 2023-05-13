'Tears of Joy': UP Municipal Polls Candidate Gets Emotional After Victory; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A municipal election candidate in Uttar Pradesh got emotional on Saturday after he won the polls.

In a video that has gone viral, the candidate, Akeel Shanu from Kanpur’s Begumpurwa was seen crying while those around tried to console him.

The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh urban local body election is underway. As per the latest updates, the BJP, after winning Jhansi, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Ghaziabad Mayoral seats, have also registered victory in Mathura and Moradabad. The BJP has maintained the lead in all 17 mayor seats in the state. BSP, Congress and SP are still stuck at zero.

Meanwhile, trends available from 158 of 199 municipalities show BJP is ahead on 65, SP on 53, BSP on 21, Congress on nine and others on 10 seats.

The urban local body polls were held in two phases — on May 4 and May 11 — to elect 17 mayors and 1,401 corporators. As many as 19 corporators were elected unopposed, the SEC said.

The BJP will celebrate victory in Municipal Elections at the party’s Lucknow headquarters at 5 pm. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will also be present at the celebration.

Maurya thanked the people of the state for BJP’s victory in the State Municipal elections.