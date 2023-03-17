Telangana: BJP-backed Candidate Wins MLC Poll

In a huge boost of morale to the BJP in Telangana, the candidate backed by the saffron party won the election to Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy- Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency on Friday.

A V N Reddy, the BJP-backed nominee, was declared elected by the officials. As many as 21 candidates were in the fray in the election held on March 13.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who hailed Reddy’s victory, appreciated all those who worked for his win.

Observing that the teachers (who are the voters in the election) gave an excellent verdict against the BRS government’s “undemocratic rule" in the state, Sanjay Kumar thanked the teachers.

