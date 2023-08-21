Telangana CM KCR Accepts Revanth Reddy’s Challenge, to Contest from Gajwel | BRS List for Assembly Polls

A month after Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy dared Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to seek re-election from Gajwel, the CM seems to have taken up the challenge.

The BRS released its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections on Monday, with two seats for the CM – Gajwel and Kamareddy. He said that as he received requests to contest from several seats, he chose these two.

Barring four seats — Nampally, Narsapur, Goshamahal and Jangaon — the names for the rest of the 115 constituencies have been announced. The party manifesto would be released on October 16 in Warangal.

CHANGE IN 7 SEATS

Most of the sitting MLAs have retained their seats and the candidates for only seven seats have been changed. Vemulawada sitting MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh was not picked due to the case pertaining to his nationality pending in court. Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah was not picked this time. He was in the news earlier this year after a woman sarpanch accused him of sexually harassment. This might be a reason behind the change.

ONLY 7 WOMEN CANDIDATES; 39 from REDDY COMMUNITY

Despite BRS MLC fighting for reservation for women, the party’s list has only seven women. A total of 39 members from the 115 hail from the Reddy community. With two Reddys leading the opposition parties (Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress), this might be the party’s strategy not to lose out on votes of one of the most influential communities in the state.

NO NAME FOR GOSHAMAHAL YET

The BRS has announced a candidate for Goshamahal seat, which was won by Raja Singh from the BJP. Raja Singh, who has been in controversy for his anti-Muslim remarks, had recently said that he might not get a ticket from the saffron party this time.

MISSION TO CHANGE INDIA

The chief minister reiterated that they are going to fight all elections alone - state and national. When asked why the party is not joining the opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), for the Lok Sabha elections next year, Telangana CM KCR said: “We are on a mission to change India and we are not in a hurry.”

“It is sad that even after 77 years of independence, all citizens do not have basic amenities such as regular water and electricity supply. All advanced countries in the world have reached that stage by offering out-of-the-box solutions, a strategy that we have applied in Telangana. That is why, it is the numero uno state in the country. After the Assembly elections are over, I am going to tour many places in India and continue my mission to make India progressive,” KCR said.

He added that the BJP saying that they will win the elections is “the joke of the century.”