There's A Tactical Alliance Between Yediyurappa And Siddaramaiah: HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda has said that former chief ministers of Karnataka — BS Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah — were coordinating their strategies for the important Varuna seat in the state. In an interview with a media outlet, Deve Gowda questioned why BJP leader and former chief minister Yediyurappa indicated that his son would not run for office from Varuna, a seat held by Congress heavyweight Siddaramaiah.

He said that this was a clear indication of a tactical alliance between the former CMs and wondered how the BJP leaders were okay with this happening in the state. He also talked about the Hassan ticket dispute. Asked about a probable alliance with Congress, he said it was out of the question as the former CMs from both the national parties, BJP and Congress, had reached an understanding. Dewe Gowda said that the JD(S) would ally with none of the national parties.

The former Prime Minister was in Delhi for the last few days, raising speculations that he was in talks with the top brass of the national parties for an alliance. Dewe Gowda instead assured that the JD(S) would win the upcoming assembly elections on its own.

The JD(S) leader claimed that his sole purpose for being in Delhi since Monday was to give copies of the journalist Saugata Srinivasaraju biography to every cabinet minister and member of parliament. Gowda claimed that the announcement of the elections in Karnataka led to the postponement of a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the 2018 elections, in which the JD(S) won 37 seats and the Congress received 78, the JD(S) and the Congress allied and led the government.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

