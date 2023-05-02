This Karnataka Election is Not About Making Someone an MLA or Minister or CM, Says Amit Shah | Exclusive

The May 10 Karnataka election is not about making someone an MLA or minister or chief minister but is about the future of Karnataka, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to News18 Kannada.

“Under the leadership of Yediyurappa and Bommai, the double engine government has done dozens of developmental works in Karnataka… If you want a safe, prosperous, educated and developing Karnataka, bring the double-engine government to power. Karnataka will develop under the leadership of Modi. We made Karnataka safe by banning PFI. We jailed the traitors. Bring a full majority BJP government to power instead of a hung Assembly,” Shah said when asked what message he wants to give to the people of Karnataka.

“Fourteen projects have been implemented in the field of irrigation. When Congress was in power both at the Centre and the state, Karnataka received a grant of Rs 92,000 crore. When the BJP came to power at the Centre and in the state, Karnataka got Rs 2.40 lakh crore in grants,” he added.

Refuting parallels between the BJP and Congress manifestos, Amit Shah said the saffron party’s promises are not freebies.

“Our brochure is not intended for freebies. Giving half a litre of milk is part of the elimination of malnutrition. The Narendra Modi government is already giving 5 kg of rice, or maize. We have been offering this for many years. In this, milk has been added keeping in mind malnutrition among children. There is no question of free gift in this.”

Asked about the Congress’ promise of Rs 2,000 to every housewife in the state, which would cost the exchequer roughly Rs 24,000 crore every year, Shah said the grand old party made the promise because “they themselves know that the Congress will not come to power”.

“Congress gave a similar guarantee in Gujarat. They have been in power in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Which of the five guarantees they are promising in Karnataka have been implemented there? It is not that the people of Karnataka do not know all this,” the BJP leader said.

