Tirthahalli Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.114 Tirthahalli (Thirthahalli) (ತೀರ್ಥಹಳ್ಳಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Shimoga (ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ) district of Karnataka. Tirthahalli is part of Shimoga (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Thirthahalli) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tirthahalli election result and you can click here for compact election results of Tirthahalli and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 114. Tirthahalli Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Tirthahalli Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.56% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.25%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.45%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,705 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 89,650 were male and 90,052 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tirthahalli in 2023 is 1004 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,705 eligible electors, of which 91,557 were male, 92,632 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,867 eligible electors, of which 85,080 were male, 84,783 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,57,503 eligible electors, of which 79,030 were male, 78,473 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tirthahalli in 2018 was 67. In 2013, there were 151 service voters registered in the constituency and 144 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Araga Jnanendra of BJP won in this seat defeating Kimmane Rathnakara of KJP by a margin of 21,955 which was 13.99% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.03% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Kimmane Ratnakar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating R. M. Manjunatha Gowda of KJP by a margin of 1,343 votes which was 0.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 26.69% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Kimmane Rathnakar of INC won this seat beating Araga Jnanendra of BJP by a margin of 3,826 votes which was 3.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.62% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 114. Tirthahalli Assembly segment of the 14. Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. B.Y.Raghavendra of BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat defeating S.Madhubangarappa of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ShimogaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Tirthahalli:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Tirthahalli are: Yadur Rajaram (JDS); Salur Shivakumar Gowda (AAP); Kimmane Ratnakar (INC); Aruna Kanahalli (KRS); Araga Jnanendra (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.26%, while it was 81.97% in 2013 and 78.96% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -6.26000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tirthahalli went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Tirthahalli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.114. Tirthahalli comprises of the following areas of Shimoga district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Tirthahalli constituency, which are: Byndoor, Sagar, Shimoga Rural, Shimoga, Bhadravati, Sringeri, Karkal, Kundapura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Tirthahalli:

The geographic coordinates of Tirthahalli is: 13°45’22.0"N 75°13’18.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tirthahalli

List of candidates contesting from Tirthahalli Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yadur Rajaram

Party: JDS

Profession: Farming and Homestay Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 75 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Salur Shivakumar Gowda

Party: AAP

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 7.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 51.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5 crore

Self income: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.9 lakh

Candidate name: Kimmane Ratnakar

Party: INC

Profession: court judge

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 71

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 75.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 6.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.7 lakh

Candidate name: Aruna Kanahalli

Party: KRS

Profession: Agricultural Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Araga Jnanendra

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 6.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.2 crore

Self income: Rs 35.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 35.8 lakh.