terror unleashed by the BJP supporters and goons”.

On Monday, Putting all speculation to rest, the BJP announced that Saha would return as Tripura CM, with the party’s legislature unit choosing him unanimously.

Saha-led council of ministers will also take the oath of office and secrecy along with him today.

Union Home Minister Shah and BJP chief Nadda have already arrived in Tripura to join the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led government. PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Agartala from Guwahati around 10.35 am.

“This is the first time that any anti-Left government has retained power in the northeastern state in the past three decades. We hope the BJP 2.0 government will meet the aspirations of the people,” Chakraborty said.

In 1988, the Congress-TUJS defeated the Left in the border state and formed the government, but it lost to the Communists in 1993.

The BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Left Front said that former Chief Minister and CPI-M politburo member Manik Sarkar and Secretaries of the CPI-M, CPI, RSP and Forward Bloc were invited by the state government to attend the swearing-in ceremony, but the Left Front has decided to boycott the event due to unprecedented reign of terror “unleashed by the BJP supporters and goons” across the state since the announcement of Assembly election results on March 2.

On similar grounds, Congress will also boycott today’s oath taking ceremony.

Tripura Congress President and former minister Birajit Sinha claimed that since the announcement of the Assembly election results on March 2, over a thousand incidents of violence have taken place in Tripura.

Blaming the BJP for the post-poll violence, the Congress leader said that at least three persons were killed while over 200 people were injured in the series of incidents of violence.

Many properties, including rubber gardens, shops, business establishments, vehicles and houses were destroyed and burnt down during the violence, which still continues, Sinha alleged.

The Tripura Congress chief also threatened to launch a statewide agitation if the violence does not stop immediately.

Tripura CPI-M Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said: “In view of the series of attacks since March 2, thousands of people, including women and children, fled from their homes and took shelter in the jungle and outside the state.”

“The police remained a silent spectator and refused to register FIRs. Some people were detained for a while but were let off later,” Chowdhury told the media.

