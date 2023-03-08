Live now
Tripura Oath Taking LIVE: Manik Saha would take oath as the chief minister of Tripura for his second term at the Vivekananda ground in Agartala on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will attend the ceremony, according to the party’s Tripura unit chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.
Opposition Congress and the CPI(M) led Left parties said they will boycott the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and other ministers of the second BJP government in the state due to the “unprecedented reign of Read More
At least eight people were injured in post-poll violence in Tripura, police said on Saturday. Twenty people have been arrested in connection with the post-poll violence incidents in the state, the police said.
Chief Minister Manik Saha who visited the injured persons at GBP hospital on Friday asked the police to take stern action against the miscreants in order to maintain peace and tranquility. READ MORE
Expressing concern over the recent cases of post-poll attacks in Tripura, the CPI(M) on Sunday urged Chief Secretary J K Sinha to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the matter and find ways to end the violence. Chief Minister Manik Saha had recently issued direction to the police to take stringent action against those found involved in political clashes.
“Today, we have met the chief secretary and handed over a memorandum, giving details of the scale of post-poll attacks mounted on the CPI(M) leaders and workers since March 2. As many as 658 incidents have been reported to us till the date,” said CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, addressing a press conference.
A Left Front statement said that former Chief Minister and CPI-M politburo member Manik Sarkar and Secretaries of the CPI-M, CPI, RSP and Forward Bloc were invited by the state government to attend the swearing-in-ceremony, but the Left Front has decided to boycott the event due to unprecedented reign of terror “unleashed by the BJP supporters and goons” across the state since the announcement of Assembly election results on March 2.
With the Northeast assembly election results out on Thursday, the Trinamool Congress bagged five seats in Meghalaya while it drew a blank in Tripura. Party insiders say the TMC did not expect much from Tripura but it had hoped for a better outcome in Meghalaya.
The Trinamool poached former chief minister Mukul Sangma along with 11 other Meghalaya MLAs in November 2021 from the Congress, which had 17 legislators at the time. This made the TMC the main opposition party in the state. READ MORE
Unwilling to accept that it won a wafer-thin majority in the Tripura polls, the BJP is unleashing an “orgy of violence” in the state, the CPI(M) said on Monday. The party also called upon its units to hold protests against this “unleashing of terror politics” by the BJP, a statement said. READ MORE
Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) resounding victory in Tripura is a manifestation of the unstoppable Modi juggernaut. Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2014, he has paid special attention to the development of the Northeast, with the PM visiting NE more than 50 times in the last eight and a half years. A plan has been prepared to revive the development of the Northeast on the basis of HIRA i.e. ‘Highway, Internet & Waterways, Railway and Airways.’ PM Modi has changed the ‘Look East’ policy to the ‘Act East’ policy. The Modi government has spent a massive Rs 3.45 lakh crore for the Northeast region in the last eight and a half years, which equals the cumulative spending in the 25 years before that. In comparison to the 13th Finance Commission, the 14th Finance Commission has given 183 percent more funds to the Northeast. READ MORE
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Tripura on Tuesday, a day before the swearing-in ceremony of the Manik Saha led BJP government in the northeastern state, a senior party leader said. Shah will hold meeting with Saha and other senior party leaders after his arrival, he said.
”Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji is arriving today from Guwahati. He is scheduled to hold meeting with Manik Saha and other senior party leaders”, BJP Tripura unit chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty told PTI. READ MORE
The Manik Saha-led council of ministers in Tripura will take oath of office and secrecy here on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior BJP leader said.
On Monday, Putting all speculation to rest, the BJP announced that Saha would return as Tripura CM, with the party’s legislature unit choosing him unanimously.
Saha-led council of ministers will also take the oath of office and secrecy along with him today.
Union Home Minister Shah and BJP chief Nadda have already arrived in Tripura to join the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led government. PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Agartala from Guwahati around 10.35 am.
“This is the first time that any anti-Left government has retained power in the northeastern state in the past three decades. We hope the BJP 2.0 government will meet the aspirations of the people,” Chakraborty said.
In 1988, the Congress-TUJS defeated the Left in the border state and formed the government, but it lost to the Communists in 1993.
The BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat.
Meanwhile, in a statement, Left Front said that former Chief Minister and CPI-M politburo member Manik Sarkar and Secretaries of the CPI-M, CPI, RSP and Forward Bloc were invited by the state government to attend the swearing-in ceremony, but the Left Front has decided to boycott the event due to unprecedented reign of terror “unleashed by the BJP supporters and goons” across the state since the announcement of Assembly election results on March 2.
On similar grounds, Congress will also boycott today’s oath taking ceremony.
Tripura Congress President and former minister Birajit Sinha claimed that since the announcement of the Assembly election results on March 2, over a thousand incidents of violence have taken place in Tripura.
Blaming the BJP for the post-poll violence, the Congress leader said that at least three persons were killed while over 200 people were injured in the series of incidents of violence.
Many properties, including rubber gardens, shops, business establishments, vehicles and houses were destroyed and burnt down during the violence, which still continues, Sinha alleged.
The Tripura Congress chief also threatened to launch a statewide agitation if the violence does not stop immediately.
Tripura CPI-M Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said: “In view of the series of attacks since March 2, thousands of people, including women and children, fled from their homes and took shelter in the jungle and outside the state.”
“The police remained a silent spectator and refused to register FIRs. Some people were detained for a while but were let off later,” Chowdhury told the media.
