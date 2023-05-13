Tumkur City Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.132 Tumkur City (Tumakuru, Tumukur) (ತುಮಕೂರು ನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Tumkur (ತುಮಕೂರು) district of Karnataka. Tumkur City is part of Tumkur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Tumakuru, Tumukur) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tumkur City election result and you can click here for compact election results of Tumkur City and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 132. Tumkur City Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Tumkur City Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.71% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.82%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.14%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,56,355 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,27,856 were male and 1,28,465 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tumkur City in 2023 is 1005 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,56,355 eligible electors, of which 1,28,911 were male, 1,30,597 female and 34 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,412 eligible electors, of which 1,05,601 were male, 1,04,783 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,99,842 eligible electors, of which 1,01,946 were male, 97,896 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tumkur City in 2018 was 28. In 2013, there were 16 service voters registered in the constituency and 67 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, G B Jyothi Ganesh of BJP won in this seat defeating N. Govindaraju of KJP by a margin of 5,293 which was 3.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.57% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr Rafeeq Ahmed S of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating G.B. Jyothi Ganesh of KJP by a margin of 3,608 votes which was 2.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.58% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, S Shivanna Sogadu of BJP won this seat beating Rafiq Ahmed of INC by a margin of 1,949 votes which was 1.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.49% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 132. Tumkur City Assembly segment of the 19. Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency. G. S. Basavaraj of BJP won the Tumkur Parliament seat defeating H. D. Devegowda of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Tumkur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the TumkurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Tumkur City:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Tumkur City are: Veeresha Prasad R (Gubbi Veeranna) (IND); T N Rajesh (UPP); Sogadu Shivanna (IND); Prakash R A (IND); Narase Gowda (IND); N Govindaraju (JDS); Mohammed Ghouse Peer (AAP); M V Kalyani (SUCIC); Kumar S (IND); K B Dinesh Babu (BSP); Iqbal Ahmed (INC); Gajendra Kumar Gowda (KRS); G B Jyothi Ganesh (BJP); Dada Peer (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.83%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 65.45%, while it was 65.79% in 2013 and 52.78% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.38% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tumkur City went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Tumkur City constituency:

Assembly constituency No.132. Tumkur City comprises of the following areas of Tumkur district of Karnataka:

A total of 1 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Tumkur City constituency, which are: Tumkur Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Tumkur City:

The geographic coordinates of Tumkur City is: 13°20’23.6"N 77°06’26.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tumkur City

List of candidates contesting from Tumkur City Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Veeresha Prasad R (Gubbi Veeranna)

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T N Rajesh

Party: UPP

Profession: Self Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sogadu Shivanna

Party: IND

Profession: Farmer and Editor in sogadu newspaper,chickpete

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Others

Age: 76

Total assets: Rs 37.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 29.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 51.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 36.9 crore

Self income: Rs 9.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh

Candidate name: Prakash R A

Party: IND

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Narase Gowda

Party: IND

Profession: Contractor and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 43.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 97.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Candidate name: N Govindaraju

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 62.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 29.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 26.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 36.4 crore

Self income: Rs 17430

Total income: Rs 43 lakh

Candidate name: Mohammed Ghouse Peer

Party: AAP

Profession: Event Manager

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 21.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10750

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: M V Kalyani

Party: SUCIC

Profession: Social Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 72.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 45.2 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kumar S

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 78 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: K B Dinesh Babu

Party: BSP

Profession: Self Business & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Iqbal Ahmed

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 34.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 62 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 33.9 crore

Self income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Candidate name: Gajendra Kumar Gowda

Party: KRS

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 41.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 24.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 17 lakh

Self income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Candidate name: G B Jyothi Ganesh

Party: BJP

Profession: BE, MBA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 34.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 33 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dada Peer

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.