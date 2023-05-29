CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Elections » Two BJP Candidates Win MLC Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh
Two BJP Candidates Win MLC Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 20:36 IST

Lucknow, India

Lucknow, India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated both the winners. (File photo/PTI)

The ruling BJP sailed comfortably in the MLC by-polls held on Monday with both its candidates clinching victory over Samajwadi Party nominees.

Returning Officer of the election Mohd Mushahid told PTI that BJP's Manvendra Singh bagged 280 votes while his rival from the Samajwadi Party, Ram Jatan Rajbhar, got 115 votes.

    The BJP's other candidate, Padmasen Chowdhary, got 279 votes in the by-polls while Samajwadi Party's Ramkaran got 116 votes.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated both the winners.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
