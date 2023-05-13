Udupi Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.120 Udupi (Udipi, Odipu) (ಉಡುಪಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Udupi (ಉಡುಪಿ) district of Karnataka. Udupi is part of Udupi Chikmagalur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Udipi, Odipu) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Udupi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Udupi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 120. Udupi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Udupi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.49%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.24%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,804 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 98,786 were male and 1,05,015 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Udupi in 2023 is 1063 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,03,804 eligible electors, of which 1,00,541 were male, 1,06,913 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,892 eligible electors, of which 87,535 were male, 93,344 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,58,773 eligible electors, of which 76,517 were male, 82,256 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Udupi in 2018 was 27. In 2013, there were 112 service voters registered in the constituency and 102 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K Raghupathi Bhat of BJP won in this seat defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of BJP by a margin of 12,044 which was 7.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.31% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Pramod Madhwaraj of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating B. Sudhakar Shetty of BJP by a margin of 39,524 votes which was 28.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 62.75% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, K Raghupathy Bhat of BJP won this seat beating Pramod Madhwaraj of INC by a margin of 2,479 votes which was 2.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 120. Udupi Assembly segment of the 15. Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. Shobha Karandlaje of BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi ChikmagalurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 3 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Udupi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Udupi are: Yashpal (BJP); Shekar Havanje (RPOIK); Ramdas Bhat (KRS); Prasadraj Kanchan (INC); Prabhakar Ram Salian (AAP); Nithin V (UPP); Dakshath (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.87%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.37%, while it was 76.56% in 2013 and 74.21% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.5% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Udupi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Udupi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.120. Udupi comprises of the following areas of Udupi district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Udupi constituency, which are: Kundapura, Karkal, Kapu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Udupi:

The geographic coordinates of Udupi is: 13°25’16.3"N 74°48’06.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Udupi

List of candidates contesting from Udupi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yashpal

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.7 crore

Self income: Rs 43 lakh

Total income: Rs 43 lakh

Candidate name: Shekar Havanje

Party: RPOIK

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 17.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Ramdas Bhat

Party: KRS

Profession: Priesthood

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 23.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 14.1 lakh

Self income: Rs 2.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: Prasadraj Kanchan

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 57 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 48.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.2 crore

Self income: Rs 3.8 crore

Total income: Rs 4.6 crore

Candidate name: Prabhakar Ram Salian

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 71

Total assets: Rs 79.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 76.7 crore

Self income: Rs 13.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.5 lakh

Candidate name: Nithin V

Party: UPP

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 62022

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 62022

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Dakshath

Party: JDS

Profession: Handling & Transporting Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 44.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 18.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh.