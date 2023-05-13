Unlikely Visitor Greets Basavaraj Bommai at BJP Office in Shiggaon as K'taka Counts Votes | WATCH

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was in for a surprise as he was greeted by a snake at the BJP camp office in Shiggaon on Saturday as the state counted votes for the high-octave assembly polls held on May 10.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed a snake slithering away as the BJP leaders reached the camp. The snake was later captured and the building compound secured.

Bommai, who on the question of his political future has said the party will “take care” of him, earlier told News18 in an exclusive interview that there is no need for the BJP to enter into a post-poll alliance as the party will get a clear mandate in Karnataka elections.

#WATCH Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai reaches the BJP camp office in Shiggaon, a snake found in the building compound slithers awayThe snake was later captured and the building compound secured pic.twitter.com/FXSqFu0Bc7 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Asked if the BJP is willing to sit in Opposition if the party fails to reach the magic mark of 113 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, Bommai said the situation will not arise. “People will give us a clear mandate. Since we are very confident, that question is not on our table,” he said.

The BJP has not formally declared a chief ministerial face in Karnataka elections 2023 has maintained it is fighting the polls under the state leadership of former BS Yediyurappa, its most prominent Lingayat face, and Bommai.

top videos

Bommai is seeking re-election from Shiggaon in Haveri district for a fourth consecutive term. The Congress has not been able to win the seat, once considered its stronghold, since 1999. The JD(S) and independent candidates won from here in 1999 and 2004, respectively.

As per the latest trends, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) overtook the Congress in very early leads that included postal ballots, the Grand Old Party was quick to leave the BJP behind as soon as EVM counting began. Janata Dal (Secular), whose leader HD Kumaraswamy said it is “not in demand”, seems to be holding the cards now as his party cements ‘kingmaker’ role.