UP Municipal Polls 2023 Result LIVE: Counting To Start Shortly To Decide Fate Of 83,000 Candidates Across 760 ULBs; Tough Fight Between BJP, SP Expected

|Municipal Corporation
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Mayor
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Municipal Council
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/199
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Chairman (Municipal Council)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/199
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Town Panchayat
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/544
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Chairman (Town Panchayat)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/544
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 06:12 IST
Lucknow, India
UP Municipal Election Results LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh (UP ) urban local body (ULB) election is set to start shortly. The UP civic polls were held in two phases for 14,864 posts across 760 ULBs across all 75 districts in the state. Security arrangements have been tightened across the state for the counting of votes, which fall alongside Karnataka assembly results. These municipal elections hold significance for all major political parties, as the results are seen as a key litmus test for them ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Sources said the new state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary was expected to hit the ground running even as the party strives to retain its supremacy in urban areas. In the previous urban local bodies poll held in 2017, the BJP had won 14 out of 16 municipal corporations. The remaining two – Meerut and Aligarh – were won by the BSP.
Likewise, of the 198 Nagar Palika Parishad chairperson posts, the BJP had won 47, the BSP and SP 29, and Congress five. The rest of the seats were won by independents. In the polls for 438 Nagar Panchayat chairpersons, BJP had won 81 seats, SP 67, BSP 34 and Congress 15.
The elections were held after the BJP returned to power in UP with a thumping majority in 2017. With the BJP retaining power under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2022, it will now seek to capitalise on its position in the urban local bodies as well.
The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Sunday with officials saying most of the preparations have been completed.
To beat the heat, directions have been given to make cold water and ‘sharbat’ available at 353 counting centres across the state.
The ULB polls were held in two phases — on May 4 and May 11. The results will decide the fate of 83,378 candidates who are in the fray for 14,522 posts. Out of the total 4.32 crore who were eligible to vote, only 53 per cent of voters exercised their franchise during the ULB polls, according to the Election Commission data.
The counting of votes cast during the two phases of the urban local body polls and the bye-election to two assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will take place on Saturday. This is the penultimate test for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party, and other players in Uttar Pradesh before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Following the results, seventeen mayors and 1,401 corporators will be elected. As many as 19 corporators have already been elected unopposed.
Meerut and Aligarh had BSP mayors in 2017, while the BJP ruled the rest civic bodies.
With no contenders left by the last day allotted for withdrawal of names, 86 candidates have been elected unopposed to various civic posts, including one nagar palika and one nagar panchayat chairman. The State Election Commission (SEC) made this announcement, well before the first phase of polling for the upcoming civic elections in 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
According to a spokesman for the commission, one nagar panchayat chairman was elected unopposed in Agra district, and of the 12 corporators elected unopposed, two each were in Agra, Mathura, Gorakhpur, and Moradabad nagar nigams, and one each in Jhansi, Firozabad, and Saharanpur nagar nigams.
On May 11, voter turnout of 53 per cent was recorded in the final phase of the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh, according to official figures, as the Samajwadi Party accused BJP supporters of indulging in malpractices, especially in Kannauj.
On May 4, voter turnout of 52 per cent was recorded, as per the SEC data. This is 5.52 per cent less than the turnout for the first phase in 2017.
Elections for 17 municipal corporations, 199 nagar palika parishads and 544 Nagar panchayats in UP were held in two phases on May 4 and 11. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), in UP, the polls were held for 14,684 posts, including 17 mayoral positions.
With the addition of Shahjahanpur, which will get its first mayor, this is an increase of one mayoral position from the 2017 local body polls;
Also at stake are 7,178 seats in nagar panchayats, 5,327 seats in nagar palikas, 1,420 corporator posts, and 199 nagar palika parishad chairman posts.
Among political parties, the ruling BJP has fielded the highest number of candidates, followed by the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The voting for the first phase of UP Municipal Elections 2023 took place on May 4 in 37 districts for 388 municipal corporations and their 7204 wards, while the second phase of voting was concluded on May 11 for posts across 760 local bodies.
Today’s results will decide the fates of 83,000 candidates, contesting for 14,684 posts of mayors, corporators, nagar palika chairpersons, members and nagar panchayat chairpersons and members across 760 local urban bodies, including 17 nagar nigams, 199 nagar palika parishads and 544 nagar panchayats (semi-urban local urban bodies).
As many as 85 candidates in the first phase and 77 candidates in the second phase have already been declared elected unopposed. In both phases, over 55,600 of the total contestants in the fray are independents, who account for close to 67 per cent of the total strength of candidates.
Apart from that, the state election commission’s (SEC) data shows that 35,102 women contested the polls for different posts and their share in the total number of candidates comes above 42 per cent, which is far more than the minimum 33 per cent reservation provided to women under the Constitution.
The BJP has fielded 10,758 candidates (including 4,248 women), the highest among all parties. The Samajwadi Party has fielded the second-highest number of candidates – 5,231 (2,223 women), followed by the BSP’s 3,787 (1,611 women). The Congress and AAP have fielded 2,994 (1,395 women) and 2,447 (1,031 women) candidates, respectively.
More than 46 percent of the candidates fielded by the Congress are women and this appears to be higher than that of all other main political players. Among BJP candidates, 39.48 per cent are women, which is lower than that of the BSP (42.54%), the SP (42.49%) and AAP (42%).