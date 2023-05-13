UP Municipal Polls 2023 Result LIVE: Counting To Start Shortly To Decide Fate Of 83,000 Candidates Across 760 ULBs; Tough Fight Between BJP, SP Expected

Sources said the new state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary was expected to hit the ground running even as the party strives to retain its supremacy in urban areas. In the previous urban local bodies poll held in 2017, the BJP had won 14 out of 16 municipal corporations. The remaining two – Meerut and Aligarh – were won by the BSP.

Likewise, of the 198 Nagar Palika Parishad chairperson posts, the BJP had won 47, the BSP and SP 29, and Congress five. The rest of the seats were won by independents. In the polls for 438 Nagar Panchayat chairpersons, BJP had won 81 seats, SP 67, BSP 34 and Congress 15.

The elections were held after the BJP returned to power in UP with a thumping majority in 2017. With the BJP retaining power under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2022, it will now seek to capitalise on its position in the urban local bodies as well.