Urging People of Karnataka, Esp Young, First Time Voters, to Vote in Large Numbers: PM
1-MIN READ

Urging People of Karnataka, Esp Young, First Time Voters, to Vote in Large Numbers: PM

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 07:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Modi tweeted, Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. (Photo: YouTube)

Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is third main player in the contest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.

Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is third main player in the contest.

    Modi tweeted, “Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
