UT Khader has been elected four times from the Mangaluru seat and is the only MLA to have won a seat for the Congress in the coastal Karnataka region. Seeking re-election for the fifth time, Khader faces a three-cornered fight with the BJP and SDPI. He has enjoyed the support of all communities in his seat and hopes to strike gold again. He faces BJP’s Sathish Kumpala and SDPI national secretary Riyaz Farangipete in his seat.

U T Khader Fareed is a INC candidate from Mangalore constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Advocate. U T Khader Fareed’s educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 54 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 7 crore which includes Rs 2.8 crore in moveable assets and Rs 4.2 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs -127565 of which Rs 10.6 lakh is self income. U T Khader Fareed’s has total liabilities of Rs 69.8 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Mangalore are: U T Khader Fareed (INC), Mohammad Ashraf (AAP), Sathish Kumpala (BJP), Riyaz Farangipete (SDPOI), Deepak Rajesh Coelho (IND)

