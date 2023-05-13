Live election result status of key candidate Vijayendra Yediyurappa of BJP contesting from Shikaripura Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Vijayendra Yediyurappa has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Son of former chief minister and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa, BY Vijayendra is an advocate by profession and started his political career as secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha’s Bengaluru unit in 2009. Promoted to the ranks of Vice-President of Karnataka BJP, Vijayendra is contesting from Shikaripura constituency where his father held a strong hold before quitting electoral politics ahead of Karnataka elections 2023.

Vijayendra Yediyurappa is a BJP candidate from Shikaripura constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Agriculture, Educationist & Business. Vijayendra Yediyurappa’s educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 47 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 126.2 crore which includes Rs 56.1 crore in moveable assets and Rs 70.1 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 1.6 crore of which Rs 1.3 crore is self income. Vijayendra Yediyurappa’s has total liabilities of Rs 34.5 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Shikaripura are: Chandrakanth S Revanakar (AAP), Goni Malatesh (INC), Vijayendra Yediyurappa (BJP), Yallappa Bazarappa (RPOI (A)), Ravinaik D (KRS), Anil M R (IND), Imtiyaz A Attar (IND), Ganesha R (IND), S P Nagarajagowda (IND), Mohammed Sadiq (IND)

