Polling Over for Panchayat Polls, Central Forces Are Still to Coming to West Bengal

Polling for panchayat elections in West Bengal on Saturday was marked by violence, claiming the lives of at least 15 people. Ahead of counting on July 11, some more companies of central forces will arrive in the state on Monday.

One company of the Central Force will reach Barrackpur while 10 companies are expected to arrive in Alipurduar. However, forces will arrive in almost all districts of Bengal on Monday.

According to sources, 17 companies were supposed to be deployed in Alipurdaur ahead of the panchayat polls to prevent violence.

As per the court order, a total of 822 companies of Central Forces were supposed to reach Bengal by July 8, but why was security not deployed at all booths, despite the order, is a pertinent question in the political landscape.

On the other hand, sources in State Election Commission claim that they sent several letters to MHA for the deployment of forces. Sources claim that out of 822, some 337 companies were sent at the first round of allotment, however, 485 companies are yet to reach Bengal to curb violence.

According to sources in the Central Forces, the requirement of additional 485 companies was raised too late which led to the delay. Now these forces will stay in violence-struck Bengal even after 10 days of results as per court order.

Speaking to News18, BSF DIG SS Guleria listed the reasons behind the delay of Central Forces’ arrival. “Short notice of mobilising 485 companies from far-flung was the biggest challenge, however, 649 companies had arrived by the polling day," Guleria said.

Guleria further added that 689 companies have reached the state by July 9 while the remaining were still on their way.

“The remaining companies will reach Bengal shortly and will be deployed to control the post-election violence and shall remain here for ten days after the declaration of results," he added.

According to Guleria, other reasons behind the delay were the non-availability of a list of sensitive polling booths and railway coaches and the prevailing incessant rain conditions in several parts of India.

Now that the matter is in court, it would be interesting to note the court’s reaction to the Centre’s failure to send 822 companies of Central Forces on time to Bengal.

The Court may also question why the suggested 50-50 formula of deploying both State and Central in every booth was not followed.

Bengal Panchayat Polls violence

Several incidents of post-poll violence have been reported in Bengal. So far, more than 12 people died on the polling day, amid an ongoing blame game between the Centre and the TMC-led state government.

Governor CV Ananda Bose will reach New Delhi on Sunday to submit a report on post-poll violence to Home Minister Amit Shah.