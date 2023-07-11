CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :JawanRain UpdatesMission Impossible 7 ReviewMS DhoniShah Rukh Khan
Home » Elections » WB Panchayat Election Results LIVE Updates: Heavy Security Deployed as Counting of Votes Begin

Live now

WB Panchayat Election Results LIVE Updates: Heavy Security Deployed as Counting of Votes Begin

West Bengal Panchayat Election Results LIVE: Since the date of the panchayat polls was announced early last month, 33 people were killed in political clashes. Some 30 people also died in the 2018 panchayat polls. The figure was 76 during the course of the poll process in 2003.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 07:09 IST

Kolkata, India

Counting of votes begin amid heavy deployment (PTI file Photo)

Read more

WB Panchayat Election Results LIVE Updates: The counting of vote for the Bengal Panchayat Polls will begin shortly. The rural poll was marred by violence with over 10 deaths and several injuries being reported. Barring minor incidents, a re-polling has been ordered by the state election commission in 696 booths in 19 districts of Bengal.

The violence on polling day left 15 people dead and allegations of vote tampering had marred the three tier panchayat elections held on Saturday, forcing the SEC headed by Rajiva Sinha to order a repoll in affected booths in all but three districts of Bengal.

Latest News