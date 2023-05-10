CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Elections » 'We Are Oldies But...': Sudha and Narayana Murthy's Message If You're Planning to Skip K'taka Voting
'We Are Oldies But...': Sudha and Narayana Murthy's Message If You're Planning to Skip K'taka Voting

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:30 IST

Bengaluru, India

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and philanthropist Sudha Murthy voted in Karnataka elections at Jayanagar in Bengaluru, on May 10, 2023. (@ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka elections 2023: Lining up outside a polling booth in Bengaluru's Jayanagar, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said people have no right to criticise the administration if they don't vote

If you are a Karnataka resident and are planning to not vote in Wednesday’s voting for Assembly elections 2023, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and philanthropist Sudha Murthy have a message for you.

“Please look at us. We are oldies, but we got up at 6am and came here to vote. Please learn from us. Voting is a sacred part of democracy,” said Sudha Murthy as she and husband Narayana Murthy lined up outside a polling booth in Karnataka.

The couple, whose daughter Akshata Murthy is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, voted at Jayanagar in Bengaluru.

“First, we vote. Then we can say this is good, this is not good. But if we don’t do that, we don’t have the right to criticise," said Narayana Murthy.

Other early voters in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 included Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Mysuru royal family member ‘Rajamate’ Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Siddalinga Swamiji, seer of the Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Mutt, actor Ramesh Arvind, senior Congress leader G Parameshwara, and ministers R Ashoka, Araga Jnanendra, CN Ashwath Narayan and K Sudhakar also exercised their franchise in the initial hours of polling, which began at 7am.

    Many polling stations in Bengaluru are witnessing brisk polling, with senior citizens leading from the front at some of them.

