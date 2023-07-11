WB Panchayat Election Results LIVE: Counting of Votes Underway; Guv Says Goons to be Dealt With Heavy Hand

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 08:53 IST
Kolkata, India
WB Panchayat Election Results LIVE Updates: The counting of vote for the Bengal Panchayat Polls has begun. The rural poll was marred by violence with over 10 deaths and several injuries being reported.
Barring minor incidents, a re-polling has been ordered by the state election commission in 696 booths in 19 districts of Bengal.
The violence on polling day left 15 people dead and allegations of vote tampering had marred the three tier panchayat elections held on Saturday, forcing the SEC headed by Rajiva Sinha to order a repoll in affected booths in all but three districts of Bengal.
Regarding the Panchayat election, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed his determination to combat the escalating violence in Bengal.
He said that those responsible for instigating violence during the election would face severe consequences and regret their actions.
He said: “Those who commit violence in the field will be made to curse the day they are born. All authorities will come down with a heavy hand on the goons and lawbreakers…”
Panchayat election | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, “There will be a relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal. Those who commit violence in the field will be made to curse the day they are born. All authorities will come down with a heavy hand on the goons… pic.twitter.com/Sgq8LiGXTP
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
The violence during the West Bengal panchayat elections could turn into a weapon for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, say sources. And the party could use the same weapon to attack the opposition unity nationally.
There was widespread violence ahead of and during Saturday’s panchayat polls, where people cast their votes in 61,636 booths for 2.06 lakh candidates who were in the fray for elections to 73,887 seats.
Over a dozen people were killed in the violence and many others were injured, according to reports so far. Read More
There a total of 339 counting centres in the state. One company of central forces has been deployed for security in each centre.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to visit South 24 Parganas district, including Bhangar and Canning, to take the stock of situation on the day of counting of votes for the Panchayat election.
The counting of votes in the West Bengal panchayat polls began at 8am amid heavy security deployment.
Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose said that he will take strong action against politicians who control goons by sitting in strong rooms.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday visited President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital. Earlier in the day, Bose had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where he briefed him about the violence that occurred in West Bengal during the panchayat elections two days prior, according to sources.
The President’s office tweeted about the meeting, sharing pictures and stating, “Governor of West Bengal, Dr CV Ananda Bose called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.” The panchayat elections held on Saturday witnessed widespread violence across more than 61,000 polling booths.
The four-member fact-finding committee of BJP, including party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, which is scheduled to visit the violence-affected areas in West Bengal will visit the state on 12th July.
The delegation is visiting tomorrow, as today counting of votes for Panchayat election is taking place.
Heavy security has been deployed across booths in West Bengal for the counting of votes for Panchayat polls. Visuals from Berhampore Girls College, Murshidabad.
#WATCH | West Bengal Panchayat poll result 2023: Security deployed; visuals from Berhampore Girls College, Murshidabad. pic.twitter.com/JweuOBB09F
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
Heavy security has been deployed at counting centres for West Bengal Panchayat elections against the backdrop of violence.
Polling was held on Saturday in West Bengal in more than 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat elections. In several places, ballot boxes were looted, set on fire and thrown in ponds, leading to violence.
#WATCH | Cooch Behar | West Bengal Panchayat poll results 2023: Security deployed at counting centre; counting of votes to begin shortly.
(Visuals from Dinhata) pic.twitter.com/8HFDUvBuXT
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
TMC workers allegedly attacked BJP leader Ajay Roy over his visit to the counting centre at Dinhata High Secondary School on Monday.
“…The block development officer called us saying that the strongroom will be opened at 10:00 PM. When we came here, we saw that the strongroom was already opened…how can they open the strong room like that? The seal should have been opened in front of all the parties. Access to the strong room and seal verification should be transparent and inclusive for all parties,” BJP Leader Ajoy Roy said.
#WATCH | “…The block development officer called us saying that the strongroom will be opened at 10:00 PM. When we came here, we saw that the strongroom was already opened…how can they open the strong room like that? The seal should have been opened infornt of all the… pic.twitter.com/eNltxP69ST
— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
Security deployed at Narayantala Ramkrishna Vidhya Mandir, South 24 Parganas, which has been designated as a counting centre.
#WATCH | West Bengal Panchayat polls result 2023: Security deployed at counting centre. Visuals from Narayantala Ramkrishna Vidhya Mandir, South 24 Parganas. pic.twitter.com/gvj7Sj85eD
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
Since the date of the panchayat polls was announced early last month, 41 people were killed in political clashes. Some 30 people also died in the 2018 panchayat polls. The figure was 76 during the course of the poll process in 2003.
The violence on polling day left 15 people dead and allegations of vote tampering had marred the three tier panchayat elections held on Saturday, forcing the SEC headed by Rajiva Sinha to order a repoll in affected booths in all but three districts of Bengal.