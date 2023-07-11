WB Panchayat Election Results LIVE: Counting of Votes Underway; Guv Says Goons to be Dealt With Heavy Hand

WB Panchayat Election Results LIVE Updates: The counting of vote for the Bengal Panchayat Polls has begun. The rural poll was marred by violence with over 10 deaths and several injuries being reported.

Barring minor incidents, a re-polling has been ordered by the state election commission in 696 booths in 19 districts of Bengal.

The violence on polling day left 15 people dead and allegations of vote tampering had marred the three tier panchayat elections held on Saturday, forcing the SEC headed by Rajiva Sinha to order a repoll in affected booths in all but three districts of Bengal.