WB Panchayat Election Results 2023 LIVE: It's a TMC Sweep With BJP Distant 2nd, Counting to Continue Today

WB Panchayat Election Results 2023 LIVE: West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party appears set to sweep the Panchayat polls, counting of which began at 8 am on Tuesday and is being continued today as well. As per Election Commission’s 11 pm district-wise Gram Panchayat result update on Day 1 of counting, TMC had bagged 2,571 out of the total 3317 Gram Panchayats. TMC’s nearest rival BJP had won 224 Gram Panchayats. In all elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats

The panchayat elections in West Bengal were marred by violence with BJP claiming that 45 people have lost their lives. Repolling