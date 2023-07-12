WB Panchayat Election Results 2023 LIVE: It's a TMC Sweep With BJP Distant 2nd, Counting to Continue Today

Live now
Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta
Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 06:11 IST
Kolkata, India
WB Panchayat Election Results 2023 LIVE: West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party appears set to sweep the Panchayat polls, counting of which began at 8 am on Tuesday and is being continued today as well. As per Election Commission’s 11 pm district-wise Gram Panchayat result update on Day 1 of counting, TMC had bagged 2,571 out of the total 3317 Gram Panchayats. TMC’s nearest rival BJP had won 224 Gram Panchayats. In all elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats
The panchayat elections in West Bengal were marred by violence with BJP claiming that 45 people have lost their lives.
Violence rocked the July 8 rural polls, leaving multiple people dead while ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers burnt and bombs thrown at rivals in several places. Repolling was held on Monday, July 10, in 696 booths across 19 districts where voting was declared void amid allegations of ballot box tampering and violence.
Violence marred West Bengal Panchayat polls, with ruling TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers losing their lives in clashes and both parties blaming each other for the same. BJP on Tuesday claimed that at least 45 people have died in the clashes and slammed the TMC government over the “state-sponsored” violence during the panchayat polls, terming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “ruthless”.
Counting of votes can be tracked on the West Bengal State Election Commission website, while live updates related to the Panchayat polls can also be followed on News18.com.
