West Bengal Panchayat Polls: Mamata's TMC Inches Closer to Victory, BJP in Second Spot

The ruling Trinamool Congress is set to hold control in half of the gram panchayats and sweep a majority of panchayat samiti and zila parishad in the July 8 elections that were marred by violence which claimed the lives of 19 people.

The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls began at 8 am on Tuesday at 339 venues spread across 22 districts. The counting is over though it will take some more time to upload the results on the SEC website, an official said.

WB Gram Panchayat Polls: TMC Wins 34,980 Out of 63,229 Seats

Out of 63,229 gram panchayat seats, the TMC has won half of them-34,980 seats- and is leading in 570 seats, according to the State Election Commission’s results declared till 9:30 pm.

The BJP claimed the second spot, winning 9,735 seats and is leading in 142 seats. The CPI(M) has won 2,940 and is leading in 65 seats while The Congress won 2,549 seats and is leading in 62.

WB Panchayat Samiti Polls: TMC Bags 6,467 Out of 9,728 Seats

In panchayat samiti, the Mamata Banerjee-led party’s success was even big as it bagged 6,467 seats while leading in 184 seats. Elections were held for 9,728 panchayat samiti seats.

The BJP has won 990 and is leading in 48 seats, while CPI(M) has won 182 seats and is leading in 13 and Congress has won 267 seats and is leading in 6 seats.

WB Zila Parishad Polls: TMC Repeats 2018 Performance, Wins 685 Seats

The TMC is set to repeat the 2018 performance of controlling all the zila parishads. It has also won 685 zila parishad seats so far and is leading in 144 others. The BJP has in contrast won 21 and is leading in 6 seats.

The CPI(M) has won two seats, while Congress has won six and is leading in five. In all, there are 928 zila parishad seats.

All the counting venues are manned by armed state police personnel and central forces, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC being imposed outside the venue to avoid any untoward incidents.

Calcutta HC Says Poll Results Will Be Subject to Its Final Orders

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said that the panchayat elections in West Bengal and the declaration of results will be subject to its final orders in connection with matters that it is hearing over allegations of electoral malpractices on the day of polling.

The court directed the State Election Commission (SEC), the state government and the central government to file affidavits dealing with all the allegations made in three petitions alleging malpractices.

The court directed that the SEC should inform this aspect to all the candidates who have been declared elected.

Alleging large-scale violence and electoral malpractice during the panchayat election on July 8, the petitioners prayed for a direction to the SEC to conduct repolling in around 50,000 booths.

Repolling was done in 696 booths and counting of ballots began on July 11.