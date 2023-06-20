Panchayat Polls: BJP Wins Uncontested For First Time In Bengal, Aparna Burman Registers Victory From Gangarampur

The opposition in West Bengal claimed that they faced problems in filing nominations in various places for the upcoming Panchayat polls. In an age-old tradition, the ruling party in the state celebrates after the process of filing nominations for the Panchayat polls as it wins most of the seats uncontested.

This time, however, an opposition party candidate won uncontested in the West Bengal panchayat polls. Aparna Burman, who filed a nomination from the Uday Gram Panchayat Phulwari in Gangarampur, which falls under the parliamentary constituency of BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar, won uncontested.

Aparna Burman is a housewife and has two sons. Her husband is a lorry driver. When the BJP made her candidate in the upcoming panchayat polls, she was scared initially but her husband Sahar Barman supported her and she filed her nomination.

“We filed her nomination on Thursday, afterwards we went to the BDO office for scrutiny and we were told that no other party has filed a nomination against her so she has won her seat. This is her first contest and we are happy that she won uncontested," Sahar Barman told News18.

Initially, Aparna did not realize that she had won until she received the certificate. Speaking to News18, Aparna said, “I am very happy with my victory. I will reach out to every house and ask them their requirements."