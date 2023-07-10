West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Violence Continues, Repolling Today at 697 Booths Amid Tight Security

Read more

West Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Live Updates: The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday announced that repolling for the Panchayat elections 2023 will be held in 697 booths across the state on July 10. The move comes amidst widespread protests against the poll violence that claimed at least 19 lives. The re-election will take place in booths where prior polling was declared void, across 19 districts, from 7 am to 5 pm. The districts where repolling will take place include Murshidabad, which has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda at 10.

Nadia will witness re-voting in 89 booths, followed by Cooch Behar (53), North 24 Parganas (46), Uttar Dinajpur (42), South 24 Parganas (36), Purba Medinipur (31) and Hooghly (29), the official said. No repolling will be held in the Darjeeling, Jhargram and Kalimpong districts.

The announcement came after the SEC held a meeting on Sunday evening after taking cognizance of reports of vote-tampering and violence in many places. Protests against the poll violence and alleged irregularities in the Panchayat Election were held across West Bengal on Sunday.

BJP workers blocked the Haldia-Mecheda state highway at Nandakumar in Purba Medinipur district, alleging that ballot boxes were tampered with at the counting centre at Srikrishnapur High School. Congress workers, on the other hand, blocked the National Highway 12 in the Rathbari area in Malda, protesting against the poll violence on Saturday.

According to a PTI report, four security personnel will be present in each of the booths along with state police.

“After reviewing the reports received from the districts, we have decided to conduct repolling in over 690 booths in 19 districts. There will be four CAPF personnel in every booth for tomorrow’s polling,” an official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday arrived in Delhi where he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the violence that took place during the panchayat elections.