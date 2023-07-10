CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Elections » West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Violence Continues, Repolling Today at 697 Booths Amid Tight Security

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Violence Continues, Repolling Today at 697 Booths Amid Tight Security

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 Live Updates: The re-election will take place in booths where prior polling was declared void, spread across 19 districts, from 7 am to 5 pm

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 08:06 IST

West Bengal, India

West Bengal Panchayat Election Voting Live Updates
West Bengal Panchayat Election Voting Live Updates: A security official stands guard outside a strong room where ballot boxes are kept in South Dinajpur district. (Image/PTI)

West Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Live Updates: The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday announced that repolling for the Panchayat elections 2023 will be held in 697 booths across the state on July 10. The move comes amidst widespread protests against the poll violence that claimed at least 19 lives. The re-election will take place in booths where prior polling was declared void, across 19 districts, from 7 am to 5 pm. The districts where repolling will take place include Murshidabad, which has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda at .

Jul 10, 2023 08:06 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Live Updates: Proper Arrangements in Place for Re-Polls

“There are proper arrangements. Punjab Police gave us 10 Constables and an officer, and so did West Bengal Police. I too have a reserve of 52 Constables and two officers with me. We have enough deployment today and voters are already lining up. Polling has already started,” SDPO Canning Dibakar Das told reporters outside a polling booth in South 24 Parganas.

Jul 10, 2023 07:56 IST

Panchayat Poll Violence LIVE: West Bengal Gears Up for Re-Polling, Voting to Begin Soon

Repolling for the West Bengal Panchayat elections 2023 will take place in 697 booths across the state today. Preparations are going on in full swing across all 697 booths amidst tight security. Voting is set to begin soon.

Jul 10, 2023 07:51 IST

Panchayat Poll Violence Live Updates: Voters Queue Up Outside Polling Booth in Murshidabad

Voters have queued up outside a polling booth in Murshidabad ahead of re-polling.

Jul 10, 2023 07:44 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Live Updates: Voter Queue Up Outside Polling Booth in Jalpaiguri Amidst Rain

Voters have queued up outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri district amidst rain. Re-polling for Panchayat Elections 2023 will take place across 697 booths today.

Jul 10, 2023 07:39 IST

Panchayat Poll Violence LIVE: Four CAPF Personnel to Be Present in Each Booth, Besides State Police

According to a PTI report, four security personnel will be present in each of the booths along with state police.

“After reviewing the reports received from the districts, we have decided to conduct repolling in over 690 booths in 19 districts. There will be four CAPF personnel in every booth for tomorrow’s polling,” an official told PTI.

Jul 10, 2023 07:33 IST

Panchayat Poll Violence Live Updates: Police Personnel Deployed in Murshidabad After Reports of Stone-Pelting

Police personnel were deployed in Murshidabad’s Khargram after stone-pelting was reported in the area.

Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175 where re-polling will take place today.

Jul 10, 2023 07:24 IST

West Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Live Updates: List of Districts Where Re-Polling Will Take Place

The districts where repolling will take place include Murshidabad, which has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 10.

Nadia will witness re-voting in 89 booths, followed by Cooch Behar (53), North 24 Parganas (46), Uttar Dinajpur (42), South 24 Parganas (36), Purba Medinipur (31) and Hooghly (29), the official said. No repolling will be held in the Darjeeling, Jhargram and Kalimpong districts.

Jul 10, 2023 07:22 IST

Panchayat Poll Violence LIVE: Re-Polling to Take Place Across 697 Booths in West Bengal Today

After widespread violence during the Panchayat Election 2023 claimed 19 lives in West Bengal, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday ordered re-polling in several booths. The re-election will take place in 697 booths where prior polling was declared void, spread across 19 districts, from 7 am to 5 pm.

The announcement came after the SEC held a meeting on Sunday evening after taking cognizance of reports of vote-tampering and violence in many places. Protests against the poll violence and alleged irregularities in the Panchayat Election were held across West Bengal on Sunday.

BJP workers blocked the Haldia-Mecheda state highway at Nandakumar in Purba Medinipur district, alleging that ballot boxes were tampered with at the counting centre at Srikrishnapur High School. Congress workers, on the other hand, blocked the National Highway 12 in the Rathbari area in Malda, protesting against the poll violence on Saturday.

According to a PTI report, four security personnel will be present in each of the booths along with state police.

“After reviewing the reports received from the districts, we have decided to conduct repolling in over 690 booths in 19 districts. There will be four CAPF personnel in every booth for tomorrow’s polling,” an official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday arrived in Delhi where he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the violence that took place during the panchayat elections.

