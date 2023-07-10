West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Violence Continues, Repolling Today at 697 Booths Amid Tight Security

Live now
Curated By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 08:06 IST
West Bengal, India
West Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Live Updates: The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday announced that repolling for the Panchayat elections 2023 will be held in 697 booths across the state on July 10. The move comes amidst widespread protests against the poll violence that claimed at least 19 lives. The re-election will take place in booths where prior polling was declared void, across 19 districts, from 7 am to 5 pm. The districts where repolling will take place include Murshidabad, which has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda at .
“There are proper arrangements. Punjab Police gave us 10 Constables and an officer, and so did West Bengal Police. I too have a reserve of 52 Constables and two officers with me. We have enough deployment today and voters are already lining up. Polling has already started,” SDPO Canning Dibakar Das told reporters outside a polling booth in South 24 Parganas.
#WATCH | West Bengal Panchayat re-poll | Outside a polling booth in South 24 Parganas, SDPO Canning Dibakar Das says, "There are proper arrangements. Punjab Police gave us 10 Constables and an officer, and so did West Bengal Police. I too have a reserve of 52 Constables and two…
Repolling for the West Bengal Panchayat elections 2023 will take place in 697 booths across the state today. Preparations are going on in full swing across all 697 booths amidst tight security. Voting is set to begin soon.
#WATCH | Re-polling for the 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections to be held today; visuals from the polling booth number 113, South 24 Parganas
Repolling will be conducted in 697 booths spread across five districts: Purulia, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri, Nadia and South 24 Parganas. pic.twitter.com/T65FBUHZ7e
Voters have queued up outside a polling booth in Murshidabad ahead of re-polling.
#WATCH | Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Murshidabad district ahead of re-polling for West Bengal Panchayat elections.
Re-polling will be conducted in 697 booths today. pic.twitter.com/lzBjlN3kA3
Voters have queued up outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri district amidst rain. Re-polling for Panchayat Elections 2023 will take place across 697 booths today.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri district to exercise their franchise amid rain lashing the area
Re-polling for West Bengal Panchayat elections is being conducted in 697 booths today. pic.twitter.com/1h0BdPuUR7
According to a PTI report, four security personnel will be present in each of the booths along with state police.
“After reviewing the reports received from the districts, we have decided to conduct repolling in over 690 booths in 19 districts. There will be four CAPF personnel in every booth for tomorrow’s polling,” an official told PTI.
Police personnel were deployed in Murshidabad’s Khargram after stone-pelting was reported in the area.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Police personnel deployed in Murshidabad’s Khargram after stone-pelting was reported in the area. A police vehicle was also vandalised.
State Election Commission yesterday announced that re-polling will be held on July 10 in 696 booths where voting for the… pic.twitter.com/zDlYwbGUyz
Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175 where re-polling will take place today.
The districts where repolling will take place include Murshidabad, which has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 10.
Nadia will witness re-voting in 89 booths, followed by Cooch Behar (53), North 24 Parganas (46), Uttar Dinajpur (42), South 24 Parganas (36), Purba Medinipur (31) and Hooghly (29), the official said. No repolling will be held in the Darjeeling, Jhargram and Kalimpong districts.
The announcement came after the SEC held a meeting on Sunday evening after taking cognizance of reports of vote-tampering and violence in many places. Protests against the poll violence and alleged irregularities in the Panchayat Election were held across West Bengal on Sunday.
BJP workers blocked the Haldia-Mecheda state highway at Nandakumar in Purba Medinipur district, alleging that ballot boxes were tampered with at the counting centre at Srikrishnapur High School. Congress workers, on the other hand, blocked the National Highway 12 in the Rathbari area in Malda, protesting against the poll violence on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday arrived in Delhi where he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the violence that took place during the panchayat elections.