Whenever Congress uses such language, people’s love for the BJP increases and the same will happen in Karnataka, senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah told News18 Kannada in an exclusive interview amid the row over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge using words like “snake” and “nalayak” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The BJP does not stoop to such low levels of campaigning. The Prime Minister has upheld the dignity of India, has improved the living standards of the poor, has improved the economy, has maintained security of the country. Calling him such words will surely have an impact on the voters,” Shah said during the interview.

“Whenever the Congress uses this kind of language, people’s love for the BJP increases… The same will happen in Karnataka,” Shah added as campaigning for Karnataka elections on May 10 enters the final lap.

The latest row was triggered in Kalaburagi where Congress leader Priyank Kharge, seeking reelection from Chittapur in the district, purpotedly called the Prime Minister “nalayak", drawing the ire of the BJP brass. The Congress has claimed that such a remark was never made by him.

His purported remark came days after his father and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge fired “venomous snake" barb at PM Modi.

Reacting to the row, BJP president JP Nadda had said opposition leaders have been using such language against the Prime Minister to “please" their masters.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “In a state of despair of losing the election, he (Priyank) has forgotten his limits. A few days ago, his father withdrew his words. Now, it’s his turn. People will teach them a lesson."

Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, stoutly defended his son and said he never made such comments. The Congress president said: “No. No. It is very wrong. He never said it. Don’t put these words into his mouth. He attacked the parliament member (not Modi) who abused him. So, don’t put these words into his mouth (saying it was meant) for Modi. I am sorry, everywhere this is going on (misquoting) purposely. Morning he (Priyank) condemned it but still you people are asking."

