The national leadership of the BJP has landed in Karnataka, launching a campaign blitzkrieg ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath target the Congress in their speeches, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress veteran Siddaramaiah launched an all-out attack against the BJP brass in an exclusive interview with News18.com.

On Adityanath talking about law and order

Responding to Yogi Adityanath’s recent claim that there have been no riots in Uttar Pradesh because of good law and order which in turn is leading to progress, Siddaramaiah questioned if the UP chief minister had the moral right to talk about the issue. “I have to laugh at it. There is no law and order in UP and Bihar. After Adityanath became the chief minister, the son of a minister who is responsible for the death of six farmers got a free hand. Can he say law and order is good? Adityanath has not made any improvement. Even today people term it jungle raj,” said Siddaramaiah.

The warhorse from Siddaramanahundi also accused the BJP of getting paid crowds to attend their rallies. “Everywhere I went, 15,000-20,000 people are gathering. In the constituency headquarters, a gathering of 20,000 is a very big crowd. People are coming voluntarily. BJP is bringing them by paying money, it’s not so in our case. I think people of Karnataka have decided to vote for Congress and bring back the party with a comfortable majority,” said the former chief minister.

‘All sections of society need adequate representation’

Siddaramaiah also lashed out at the Basavaraj Bommai government’s recent decision to rework the reservation matrix in the state and called it a political gimmick, while promising to increase the ceiling to 75 per cent.

“We are going to amend the Constitution and we will request the Centre to include it in the Ninth Schedule. Tamil Nadu government has increased reservation from 50 per cent to 69 per cent. It is in force. So why not in Karnataka? There is a demand from backward communities, Lingayats, Vokkaligas, SC/ST and minorities. We have to give adequate representation to all sections of society,” said Siddaramaiah who is portrayed as the leader of SC/STs and minorities.

On Muslim reservation

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah called reservation on religious grounds unconstitutional and illegal while justifying Karnataka government’s move to scrap 4 per cent reservation to Muslims, Siddaramaiah attacked the BJP, accusing the party of promoting hate politics.

“Chinnapa Reddy has given a report. Has it been challenged in a court of law? It is in force since 1995. For almost 28 years, there has been reservation for Muslims. Has anybody gone to court? In the absence of all these things, is it not hate politics against the minorities? If you feel that reservation cannot be given on religious grounds, then you should have challenged it in a court of law. Why have you not challenged it in court? Now the court said this is unethical, unconstitutional — that is the observation made by the Supreme Court. BJP people are never committed to social justice, they are against social justice and reservation,” argued Siddaramaiah.

‘No talk about power sharing with DKS’

Answering the most contentious issue about who will be the chief minister if Congress comes to power, Siddaramaiah argued that newly elected MLAs will decide and the high command will finalise the name based on the opinion of the MLAs. “We will go by a democratic process. Elected MLAs will have to elect the leader of legislature party. After that, high command has to take a decision based on the opinion of newly elected MLAs.”

He also rubbished talks about a possible power-sharing with DK Shivakumar as the chief minister during the five-year tenure. “That has not been discussed, we will leave it to the newly elected MLAs,” he said.

On Congress poll promises, impact on exchequer

The man who has presented a record 13 budgets in Karnataka argued that he was aware of the state’s fiscal position and it could fund Congress’ poll promises.

“I have presented 13 budgets and I know the financial position of the state. We have discussed at length about what programmes can be implemented and how much money is required. It is possible for the state to implement those five guarantees. For example, we were giving 7kg rice free of cost per head but BJP has reduced it to 5kg. When we were capable of giving 7kg rice to the poor people, why not give 10kg rice? Another Rs 2-3,000 crore is required if we give 10kg rice. Giving free power up to 200 units and Rs 2,000 to every woman family head per month is possible. Giving stipend to unemployed graduates at Rs 3,000 per month up to two years is also doable,” said the former CM.

‘Not tied up to Varuna or promoting my grandson’

Responding to political talk that he may be tied up in Varuna with the BJP fielding Housing Minister V Somanna, the former CM asked: “Where am I tied up? I am touring the state. May 4 and 5 I will be going there. Again May 7 and 8 I will be on tour.”

He also refuted talks about him promoting his grandson in Varuna during nomination filing. “Where have I promoted my grandson? He is still a 17-year-old boy preparing for PUC exam. It is not correct, it is a politically motivated statement by BJP people. He has interest [in politics] but I have told him to not think of politics till his education is complete,” said Siddaramaiah.

The other side of Siddaramaiah

The 75-year-old former CM said he could carry on with a hectic campaign schedule because of his discipline. “I have a strong immunity. I am able to travel across state,” he said. The cricket buff in him is keeping track of IPL although he doesn’t get to see the matches. “Sometimes when I am in Bengaluru, I go. I attended the first match but after that I couldn’t,” he said.

The veteran warhorse signed off by saying that he is confident about Congress getting “minimum 130 seats”.

