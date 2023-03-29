CHANGE LANGUAGE
Will Seek People's Blessings Based on Our Development Agenda: PM Modi on Karnataka Polls
Will Seek People's Blessings Based on Our Development Agenda: PM Modi on Karnataka Polls

We will seek people's blessings based on our development agenda, PM Modi said. (PTI File Photo)

With the date for the Karnataka Assembly polls set for May 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the BJP is committed to furthering the growth journey of the state and will seek people’s blessings based on its development agenda.

Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 setting the stage for yet another showdown between the ruling BJP and the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tagging a tweet by Karnataka BJP on the polls date announcement, Modi said on Twitter, “Karnataka is a powerhouse of development thanks to the hardworking people of the state. BJP is committed to furthering the growth journey of Karnataka and to empower the poor, marginalised and downtrodden."

“We will seek people’s blessings based on our development agenda," he said.

Announcing the poll schedule at a news conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said votes will be counted on May 13.

The Janata Dal (Secular) is the third major party in the state which has a 224-member strong assembly, of which BJP currently has 119 seats, followed by Congress with 75. The JD (S) has 28 MLAs, while two seats are vacant.

