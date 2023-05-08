Wrestler Bajrang Punia Shares Insta Post Supporting Bajrang Dal, Deletes It Later | Here's Why

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, who is a part of the ongoing wrestlers’ protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over an alleged sexual harassment case, landed himself into a controversy after he shared a post on Instagram in support of Bajrang Dal. However, he deleted it later after facing flak from a section of social media users, who oppose the the right-wing group.

With an illustration of Lord Hanuman, he posted, “I am Bajrangi. I support Bajrang Dal. Jai Shri Ram." He also appealed to people to put the Hanuman illustration as their WhatsApp status and display picture, extending support to Bajrang Dal amid the Congress’s poll promise to “ban" the outfit if voted to power in the May 10 Karnataka elections.

Support Bajrang Punia in crisis, Repent in leisure. pic.twitter.com/y2WlbvAmIH— Gaurav Gupta (@GauravGupta1110) May 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal said that they have decided to chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on May 9 throughout the country, which happens to be a day before the Karnataka assembly elections.

What is the Bajrang Dal ‘ban’ row?

The “ban" row erupted after Congress, in its manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections, said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

In the manifesto, Congress said, “We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations".

Days after controversy over it, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily said there was no suggestion before the party to ban Bajrang Dal if elected to power and that the party had promised action against such organisations in its poll manifesto in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s observations against hate politics.

Bajrang Dal, a right-wing Hindu outfit, is the youth wing of the RSS-affiliated VHP. It has often courted controversies over vigilante action by its members. Bajrang is another name for Lord Hanuman and the outfit’s insignia carries the picture of the Hindu deity.

