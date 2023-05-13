Yadgir Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.38 Yadgir (Yadagiri, Yadavagiri) (ಯಾದಗಿರಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Yadgir (ಯಾದಗಿರಿ) district of Karnataka. Yadgir is part of Raichur (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Yadagiri, Yadavagiri) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Yadgir election result and you can click here for compact election results of Yadgir and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 38. Yadgir Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Yadgir Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.6% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.52%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,31,116 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,14,900 were male and 1,16,192 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Yadgir in 2023 is 1011 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,31,116 eligible electors, of which 1,17,264 were male, 1,18,394 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,545 eligible electors, of which 95,077 were male, 95,459 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,71,518 eligible electors, of which 84,451 were male, 87,067 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Yadgir in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 10 service voters registered in the constituency and 10 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Venkatreddy Mudnal of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr.A B Maalakaraddy of KJP by a margin of 12,881 which was 8.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.08% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr Maalakareddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Veer Baswant Reddy of KJP by a margin of 9,104 votes which was 7.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.76% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, A B Maalakraddy of INC won this seat beating Dr. Veerabaswanthreddy Mudnal of BJP by a margin of 4,536 votes which was 4.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 38. Yadgir Assembly segment of the 6. Raichur Lok Sabha constituency. Raja Amareshwara Naik of BJP won the Raichur Parliament seat defeating B. V Naik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Raichur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the RaichurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Yadgir:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Yadgir are: Yankappa Devindrappa Bangli (IND); Venkatreddy Mudnal (BJP); Venkatareddy (IND); Sharanabasappa Kamalapuru (KRS); Ramzanbee Sofisab (AIUC); Nazreen Kouser (IND); Marutirao Jambaga (DRAPP); Maragappa Salikeri (IND); Mahantesh Parashuram Bhovi (IND); K Somashekhar (SUCIC); Hanamagouda Beerankal (IND); Dr A B Malakareddy (JDS); Channareddy Patil Tunnur (INC); Bhimanna Gurubassayya (IND); Basavaraj M Ramasamudra (BSP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.53%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 61.36%, while it was 62.89% in 2013 and 54.32% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.17% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Yadgir went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Yadgir constituency:

Assembly constituency No.38. Yadgir comprises of the following areas of Yadgir district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Yadgir constituency, which are: Shahapur, Chittapur, Gurmitkal, Raichur Rural, Devadurga, Shorapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Yadgir:

The geographic coordinates of Yadgir is: 16°37’23.9"N 77°04’07.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Yadgir

List of candidates contesting from Yadgir Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yankappa Devindrappa Bangli

Party: IND

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Venkatreddy Mudnal

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 19.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 38.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 15.4 crore

Self income: Rs 38.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 40.3 lakh

Candidate name: Venkatareddy

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service , Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 47.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 crore

Self income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Candidate name: Sharanabasappa Kamalapuru

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 35 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramzanbee Sofisab

Party: AIUC

Profession: Tea Stall

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 12000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 12000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nazreen Kouser

Party: IND

Profession: Private work and Self service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 10 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Marutirao Jambaga

Party: DRAPP

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 66.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 55.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Maragappa Salikeri

Party: IND

Profession: Private work and Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 20 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahantesh Parashuram Bhovi

Party: IND

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Somashekhar

Party: SUCIC

Profession: A whole time worker of SUCI (C)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hanamagouda Beerankal

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 10.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.4 crore

Self income: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.1 crore

Candidate name: Dr A B Malakareddy

Party: JDS

Profession: Doctor career and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 87

Total assets: Rs 9.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.7 crore

Self income: Rs 8.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 15 lakh

Candidate name: Channareddy Patil Tunnur

Party: INC

Profession: Social Service, Business, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 75

Total assets: Rs 11.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 67.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.5 crore

Self income: Rs 20.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 39.5 lakh

Candidate name: Bhimanna Gurubassayya

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 45.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj M Ramasamudra

Party: BSP

Profession: Solidarity & Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 10 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

top videos

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.