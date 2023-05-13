Live election result status of key candidate Yashpal of BJP contesting from Udupi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Yashpal has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Click here to follow live results of Yashpal and all other key candidates in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Known as the poster boy of the Hijab controversy, Yashpal Suvarna is contesting from the prestigious seat of Udupi in coastal Karnataka. Suvarna, a fresh face, was given a ticket by the BJP after the party denied it to sitting MLA Raghupati Bhat. Suvarna had called Hijab-clad schoolgirls “terrorists” and had told News18 that any person who does not follow rules is not fit to live in India. Udupi has been the epicentre of communal tension for the past two years with the hijab, halal, and Muslim reservation issue taking a lead in the election campaign. Suvarna is contesting against Congress’ Prasadraj Kanchan.

Yashpal is a BJP candidate from Udupi constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Yashpal’s educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 44 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 7 crore which includes Rs 4.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs 2.7 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 43 lakh of which Rs 43 lakh is self income. Yashpal’s has total liabilities of Rs 2.9 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

top videos

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Udupi are: Dakshath (JDS), Prabhakar Ram Salian (AAP), Prasadraj Kanchan (INC), Yashpal (BJP), Nithin V (UPP), Ramdas Bhat (KRS), Shekar Havanje (RPOI (K))

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Yashpal (BJP) in 2023 Udupi elections.