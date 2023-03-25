Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa met with Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday amid rumours of tension within the party. The influential leader of the Lingayat community also rubbished reports and rumours that he was forcibly removed from power. Many say the BJP sidelined the leader after removing him from the post of CM in 2021.

BS Yediyurappa spoke to a large gathering in Nelamangala, Bengaluru countryside and dismissed these rumours. Yediyurappa said that he would like to speak to the people spreading such rumours that he was under no pressure from the Centre to resign as the chief minister. He said that his resignation was voluntary and clarified that nobody forced him to do so.

Moreover, he revealed that just because he resigned from the post of CM didn’t mean that he was sitting at home for the past two years. He revealed that he visited the whole state one city after another. He added that he did not know of discrimination based on caste, creed or religion and wanted the people of the state to live with mutual respect, similar to that in a family.

and he did so under the leadership of CM Basavaraja Bommai, who assumed office following Yediyurappa’s resignation.

Currently, Karnataka is gearing up for the State Assembly Elections. Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya claimed that he believed Basavaraja would be re-elected as the Chief Minister of the state. Tejaswi participated in the youth convention organised by BJP in Yadgiri city and CM Bommai also responded to Tejaswi’s statement. He was in support of what Tejaswi said and believes that they are in a strong position to be re-elected for the upcoming term.

