Constituency No.150 Yelahanka (ಯಲಹಂಕ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Yelahanka is part of Chikkballapur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Yelahanka election result and you can click here for compact election results of Yelahanka and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 150. Yelahanka Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Yelahanka Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.99%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,74,036 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,92,854 were male and 1,81,133 female and 49 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Yelahanka in 2023 is 939 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,74,036 eligible electors, of which 1,99,303 were male, 1,88,301 female and 59 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,93,264 eligible electors, of which 1,51,572 were male, 1,41,666 female and 26 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,41,439 eligible electors, of which 1,25,557 were male, 1,15,882 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Yelahanka in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 124 service voters registered in the constituency and 138 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S R Vishwanath of BJP won in this seat defeating A M Hanumanthegowda of JDS by a margin of 42,503 which was 17.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S R Vishwanath of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating B. Chandrappa of JDS by a margin of 18,397 votes which was 9.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.5% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, S R Vishwanath of BJP won this seat beating B.Chandrappa of INC by a margin of 16,022 votes which was 10.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 150. Yelahanka Assembly segment of the 27. Chikkballapur Lok Sabha constituency. B.N.Bache Gowda of BJP won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat defeating M.Veerappa Moily of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChikkballapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Yelahanka:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Yelahanka are: Vishwanath H J (IND); Vishal Gowda (SANVP); T R Narayana Rao (ILPAP); Sandesh G (IND); Sandeep Marasandra Muniyappa (BSP); S V Vishwanath (IND); S R Vishwanath (BJP); Raghu Nandana J P (KRS); P Manjunatha (AAP); Muniraju M (RJPA); Munegowda V (IND); Munegowda M (JDS); Keshava Rajanna B (INC); K Ramesh (IND); Hemraj Y C (Y V C Raju) (IND); Bhagya N (IND); B Lakshmaiah (IND); Ashwath M M (UPP); Munegowda N (IND); B M Munegowda (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.68%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 63.26%, while it was 66.93% in 2013 and 61.07% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.579999999999998% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Yelahanka went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Yelahanka constituency:

Assembly constituency No.150. Yelahanka comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Yelahanka constituency, which are: Nelamangala, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Yelahanka:

The geographic coordinates of Yelahanka is: 13°06’43.9"N 77°29’24.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Yelahanka

List of candidates contesting from Yelahanka Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vishwanath H J

Party: IND

Profession: Business Proprietorship-Unique Braodband and digital TV service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 33 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Vishal Gowda

Party: SANVP

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 43000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 43000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T R Narayana Rao

Party: ILPAP

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 12000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sandesh G

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Rental Income

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sandeep Marasandra Muniyappa

Party: BSP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.3 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: S V Vishwanath

Party: IND

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S R Vishwanath

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture, Social Worker, MLA and President of Bengaluru Development Authority

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 63.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 77.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 53.1 crore

Self income: Rs 72.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.3 crore

Candidate name: Raghu Nandana J P

Party: KRS

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 11.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: P Manjunatha

Party: AAP

Profession: Businessman & Social Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Muniraju M

Party: RJPA

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 41.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 33 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 36 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Munegowda V

Party: IND

Profession: Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Munegowda M

Party: JDS

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 12.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.7 crore

Self income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.4 lakh

Candidate name: Keshava Rajanna B

Party: INC

Profession: Managing Director Arna Dairy Farm Pvt Ltd Bengaluru Business & Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 111.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 14 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 100.6 crore

Self income: Rs 17.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 27.2 lakh

Candidate name: K Ramesh

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 6

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 83.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 48 lakh

Self income: Rs 8.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.6 lakh

Candidate name: Hemraj Y C (Y V C Raju)

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 64.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 59.3 crore

Self income: Rs 6.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.5 lakh

Candidate name: Bhagya N

Party: IND

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B Lakshmaiah

Party: IND

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 10000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashwath M M

Party: UPP

Profession: Employer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 35.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 12.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.1 lakh

Candidate name: Munegowda N

Party: IND

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 42

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender:

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income:

Candidate name: B M Munegowda

Party: IND

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 52

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender:

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .