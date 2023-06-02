CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी
বাংলা
मराठी
ગુજરાતી
ಕನ್ನಡ
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
తెలుగు
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
اردو
অসমীয়া
ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Rain Updates
Parliament Session
Ashes 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia
Home
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan Smashes Fifty, Get Dimissed By Stunning Catch | WATCH
Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships: India Claim Two Silver and a Bronze in Noida
Shabana Azmi Recalls Satyajit Ray's Minimal Instructions For Her On Sets: 'But With Sanjeev Kumar, He was...'
'Making A Difference': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Pledge Rs 50 Lakh to Charity
Movies
Tamannaah Bhatia's Killer Dance To Kaavaalaa’s Hindi Version Tu Aa Dilbara Is Breaking The Internet
Ranveer Singh Takes Deepika Padukone on a Date To Watch Rocky Aur Rani, Asks Fans To Guess Her Reaction
Dharmendra Reacts To Kissing Shabana Azmi In ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’: ‘When Karan Narrated…’ | Exclusive
Sanjay Dutt Lied To Girls He Dated About His Mother's Grave, Says Rajkumar Hirani: 'Brought You To Meet Her'
Cricket
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan Smashes Fifty, Get Dimissed By Stunning Catch | WATCH
ENG vs AUS: Ben Stokes Smashes 16th Six of Ashes 2023, Breaks Kevin Pietersen's Record
NZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction For Deodhar Trophy 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For NZ vs WZ
ICC Inspects 2023 ODI World Cup Venues, 'Satisfied' With the Preparations
India
Manipur Strip-Parade: CBI Takes Over Probe, Includes Murder, Gangrape Charges in FIR
Maharashtra: Six Killed, 20 Injured as Two Buses Collide in Buldhana; Second Accident This Week
Delhi Student Murder: 25-Year-Old Was Preparing for Govt Job, Says Family; Accused A 'Stalker'
New Rail Lines for Leh-Pathankot, Leh-Kargil-Srinagar Shelved Due to Low Traffic Projections
Showsha
Shabana Azmi Recalls Satyajit Ray's Minimal Instructions For Her On Sets: 'But With Sanjeev Kumar, He was...'
Anil Kapoor Recalls Colleagues Downplayed Tom Cruise Post MI 4: 'Now Everybody's A Fan After...'
Fans Call Mouni Roy 'Natural Bong Beauty' After She Drops Gorgeous Selfies From Her Outing; Check It Out
Ranveer Singh Takes Deepika Padukone on a Date To Watch Rocky Aur Rani, Asks Fans To Guess Her Reaction
Politics
BJP's Change of Guard Ahead of 2024 Polls: Anil Antony, AMU Ex-VC Tariq Mansoor in Team | Who Gets What
'Step Towards Social Justice': On 3 Years of NEP, PM Modi Says Textbooks in 22 Indian Languages Soon
Newly Elected TMC Panchayat Member Shot Dead in Bengal
Tamil Nadu: Chennai-Based Political Analyst Held for Remarks on Judiciary Over Manipur Violence
World
Not Western Missiles, Ukraine Upgrades Soviet Arms To Strike Putin's Cities As Russia Seeks Revenge
‘Graduated? Go to Villages and Farm’: As Joblessness Bites, China’s Message to Young Graduates
Tehreek-e-Taliban Seeking Merger with Al-Qaeda, Form Union of All South Asian Terror Groups: Report
‘Human Hand’: Arsonists Started Blazes, Intended to Spread Wildfires, Greece Minister Says
Viral
Woman On Quitting Her ‘Toxic’ Job In Three Days: ‘Boss Questioned My 10-Minute Toilet Break’
Thanks To Al, We Have Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Rickrolling
Deer And Human Share Shelter On A Rainy Day In Japan Is A Visual Treat
Woman's Impromptu Dance Inside Train Fails To Impress Internet
Business
'Making A Difference': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Pledge Rs 50 Lakh to Charity
IPO Update: These Two Companies Are Launching Public Offers Worth Rs 110 Crore On August 1
Power Grid Board Approves Raising Rs 5,700 Crore Through Bonds in 2023-24
F&O Trading: Sebi Says No Proposal To Curb Retail Participation In Derivatives Market
Education
Meet M Sivaraj, A Police Constable Who Aced NEET- UG 2023 Without Coaching Guidance
NEP Being Implemented In Its Entirety at Gandhinagar-based Central University of Gujarat: VC
Delhi University: BCom At Kirori Mal College Emerges As Most-Preferred Course
ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam On July 30; Check Important Instructions, Passing Marks
Opinion
Opinion | As China Provokes India Again, It’s Time to Take Back Aksai Chin
India First | Why Renaming UPA as INDIA Won’t Cut Much Ice
Opinion | The Road to Economic Disaster: Why State Governments Should Avoid Freebies
Opinion | Unplanned Infra Projects and Climate Crisis: A Recipe For Disasters
Web Stories
Home
Movies
Cricket
India
Showsha
Politics
World
Viral
Business
Education
Opinion
Web Stories
Videos
Photos
Explainers
Tech
Auto
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Food
Sports
Markets
Tax
Cryptocurrency
Savings and Investments
Breaking News
AQI
Power Circuit
Elections
Movie Reviews
City News
Astrology
Viral
Bollywood
Hollywood
Regional Cinema
Tamil Cinema
Telugu Cinema
Web-series
Television
Latest
Lifestyle
Ashes 2023
Movie Reviews
Health & Fitness
Explainers
Photos
Sports
Tech
Auto
#SustainableIsAttainable
Latest
Lifestyle
Ashes 2023
Movie Reviews
Health & Fitness
Explainers
Photos
Sports
Tech
Auto
#SustainableIsAttainable
Live
score
News18
»
News
»
ent News
LATEST NEWS ON ent
Nakuul Mehta Recreates Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa And The Result Is A Hit
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt To Take Sister Pooja Bhatt Out Of Show In Weekend Ka Vaar Episode?
TMKOC Cast Celebrates 15 Years Of Show, Thanks Producer Asit Modi Amid Sexual Harassment Case By Former Cast
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Takes Manisha Rani By Surprise, Says 'I Only Love You'
Gaali Se, Taali Tak: Sushmita Sen Portrays The Heroic Journey Of Shreegauri Sawant In The Teaser; Watch
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Special Episode To Feature Meghan Jadhav As Lord Krishna
Hollywood Strikes: Emmy Awards Postponed For The First Time In 20 Years
When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Satish Shah Almost Punched Fan At A Hospital
Arjun Bijlani And Nikki Sharma's Commitment Steals The Show Amid Heavy Rain In Mumbai
Aditya Narayan Back As Host In New Season Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Anup Jalota Turns 70: 10 Interesting Facts About the Bhajan Samraat
TMKOC’s Tapu And Sonu Celebrate Show’s 15 Years With Heartfelt Note
Nidhi Shah Completes 3 Years In Anupamaa, Says ‘Kinjal Feels Like An Extension Of Me’
Guns and Gulaab: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Thriller Series' Trailer to Drop on August 2
It’s Time To Set The Stage On Fire As Hip Hop India Enters The Top 12 Battle with Dance Performances
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestants To Face Crocodiles, To Be Dragged By Horses In Rohit Shetty's Show
Pics: Kapil Sharma Sets California Stage On Fire, Gets Ready For Florida
Puneet Superstar's Instagram Account Suspended, Fans Blame Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan's Army
The Hunt For Veerappan Teaser Out: Docuseries About India's Robin Hood To Premiere On This Date
Jay Bhanushali And Tina Dutta Make An Appearance For This Special Occasion; Check It Out
Is Bigg Boss OTT 2 Scripted? Clip Of Pooja Bhatt Reading Script, Using Mobile Phone Goes Viral
Sriti Jha Recalls 'Insane' Shoot For Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Thanks Karan Johar For Cameo
Shalin Bhanot Will 'Miss Being Ranav' As Bekaboo Goes Off Air Soon
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here’s Why Neither Jiya Shankar Nor Elvish Yadav Secured A Spot In 'Ticket To Finale'
Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Step Out For A Romantic Dinner Date
TMKOC: Jennifer Mistry Makes SHOCKING Claims, Accuses Asit Modi of 'Influencing Witnesses'
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia’s Mom Reacts To Elvish Yadav’s 'Chote Kapde' Remark
Singing a Life of Notes: The Turbulent and Melodious Legacy of Sinéad O'Connor
Business Proposal Actress Kim Sejeong Set To Make Grand Comeback As A Singer In September
Nikhil Siddhartha's Spy OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Action Thriller Film
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si New Promo: Mohit Malik Set To Make A Striking Comeback As Kunal
Cancer Survivor Chhavi Mittal Reveals Side Effects Of Medicines: 'My Joints Feel Like They’ll Break'
Shakti Arora On Comparisons With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt: 'I've Not Replaced Him'
Video Wall
Every Inch A Battle | Russia's March On Kyiv To Ukraine's Counterattack, The Biggest War Flashpoints
Photogallery
+8
India Couture Week 2023: Bollywood Stars Kiara, Janhvi, Bhumi, Aditi Turned Showstoppers
+9
Sexy! Sherlyn Chopra Dances In The Rain Wearing Skimpy Saree And Hot Blouse With Plunging Neckline, See Photos