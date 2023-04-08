1948 Tamil Film Lakshmi Vijayam Completes 75 Years Of Its Release

Tamil actress Madhuri Devi was one of those actresses who broke stereotypes in the early 1940s and 50s with her characters in cinema. She did path-breaking roles in films like Ponmudi (1949), Manthiri Kumari (1950) and others. One of her other well-known films is the 1948 film Lakshmi Vijayam directed by Bomman D Irani. It completed 75 years of its release on April 7.

Lakshmi Vijayam narrates the story of a king, who is the father of two daughters Amuda and Kumuda (both roles portrayed by Madhuri Devi), having contrasting personalities. In order to avoid any dispute between them, the king sends Amuda to the forest and she grows under the watchful eye of a sage.

Kumuda is kept in the palace only. Despite this arrangement, the king couldn’t avoid the confrontation between her daughters. Kumuda falls in love with her aunt’s son Vikraman (PS Govindan) but he develops an affectionate corner for Amuda. What happens afterwards forms the core theme of Lakshmi Vijayam’s storyline.

Not much is available about this film in the public domain. A user going by the name of Thambi Mariaselvam has shared the full movie on Youtube. However, no subtitles are available for the same and it will be difficult for those who can’t understand Tamil. Those who could understand this film thanked Thambi for sharing this print of Lakshmi Vijayam. Another commented that he loved the screenplay of this film which is filled with comic sequences and never gets boring. Others also loved the film and recalled the nostalgic times attached to the release of the film in 1948. A user commented that the audience needs to have little patience to fully enjoy this film. Cine buffs feel that despite being a conventional storyline, Lakshmi Vijayam should be appreciated for its progressive ideals. DV Chari penned the screenplay and storyline of this film. G Ramanathan rendered the music for this film.

Apart from Lakshmi Vijayam, Madhuri Devi did phenomenal performances in films like Marmayogi (1951) opposite MGR and Devaki (1951), where she played a strong-willed London returned woman.

