'400 Girls Auditioned For Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, I Declined The Offer Initially': Genelia D'Souza

Actress Genelia D’Souza is known for her performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. made her Bollywood debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. Some of her notable works include Tujhe Meri Kasam, Boys, Satyam, Masti and others.

Her most notable performance is arguably in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na with which she made her mark in Bollywood. In the film, she starred opposite Imran Khan and it turned out to be a blockbuster hit in 2008. Subsequently, in 2012, she married Riteish Deshmukh and took a break from the glamour world. The film was directed by Abbas Tyrewala, with music by AR Rahman.

In an interview, Genelia revealed that around 300-400 girls auditioned for the film, and after a long wait, she was selected for the character Aditi. Initially, the film was supposed to be produced by Jhamu Sugandh, but when she was chosen, she couldn’t accommodate the shooting schedule and had to decline the offer.

Almost a year later, she received another call for auditions for Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. At first, she couldn’t recall if it was the same film she had auditioned for before. However, she later discovered that the producers, Mansoor Khan and Aamir Khan, found her clip from the previous audition. After auditioning numerous girls, Genelia eventually secured the role in the film.

The movie revolves around the story of two best friends who believe they don’t love each other and set out to find their soulmates. However, they eventually fall in love with each other and cherish their bond and relationship. The film has a captivating plot with twists and turns, making it a beautiful love story.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na received 34 award nominations and won 14. Undoubtedly, this movie stands as one of the highlights of Genelia’s career. Despite taking a break from films, she is now a proud mother of two sons with her husband, Riteish Deshmukh.