5 South Actresses Who Changed Their Names

From Jeetendra, Chiranjeevi and Akshay Kumar to Anushka Shetty, it is not uncommon for actors working in the film industry to change their names. So, while William Shakespeare wondered, “What’s in a name?” celebrities believe a name has the power to create a personality, make it more catchy that will stick around for a long time and may bring success in the showbiz world. Let’s take a look at a few of the South actresses who changed their names.

Rambha

Rambha is a popular name in Bollywood as well as in the South. She was a star in the 90s and starred in Judwaa (1997) and Bandhan (1998) opposite Salman Khan. She is also known for her movies like Bombay Priyudu (1996), Bhairava Dweepam (1994) and Pen Singam (2010) to name a few. But, do you know her real name? It is Vijayalakshmi Yeedi.

Anjali

Anjali is recognised for her role as Jiiva in the movie Kattradhu Thamizh (2007). The actress has worked predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films. She has also worked in Engeyum Eppodhum (2011), Angadi Theru (2010) and Geethanjali (2014) for which she has won awards. However, her birth name is Balatripurasundari.

Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine is one such actress who won the hearts of the audience with her exceptional performances in movies like Kasthuriman (2003), Padam Onnu Oru Vilapam (2003) and The Sea Within (2007). Meera Jasmine was born in Thiruvalla, Kerala, as Jasmine Mary Joseph.

Nagma

Nagma had her audience swooning over her Bollywood debut in Baaghi opposite Salman Khan in 1990. The actress was known for playing the lead roles in the 1990s. She won the hearts of millions with her performances in Kadhalan, Baasha and Citizen to name a few. She has also worked in Tamil, Bhojpuri and Bengali cinema. Her real name is Nandita Arvind Morarji.

Sneha

Be it her debut movie Ingine Oru Nilapakshi (2000) or Achchamundu! Achchamundu! (2009) or Haridas (2013), Sneha has always left movie-goers in awe of her. Her grace, personality, acting and screen presence have garnered her many fans. While her stage name is Sneha, her real name is Suhasini Rajaram Naidu. She has worked in Tamil and Telugu films.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here