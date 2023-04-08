6 Bollywood Celeb Couples Who Shared Screen Space After Their Real-life Breakups

Bollywood is known for its glitz, glamour, and drama both on and off-screen. It’s not uncommon for celebrities to date and breakup, which can sometimes lead to awkwardness and tension when they’re paired together in films. Many times, real-life relationships between celebrities end on a sour note, but the show must go on. However, despite their differences, some couples have managed to maintain a professional relationship, share screen space even after their real-life breakups, and created magic on the big screen.

From Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, here are 6 celebrities who have put their differences aside and shared the screen, giving their fans some memorable performances despite their past romantic history.

1. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were once one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. They started dating during the filming of their movie, Fida and went on to star in several movies together. However, their relationship hit a rocky patch, and they broke up in 2007. Despite their differences, the ex-couple starred in the movie Udta Punjab in 2016, which was a critical and commercial success.

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were in a relationship for almost two years before calling it quits in 2009. Despite their breakup, they have worked together in several movies, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, and Bachna Ae Haseeno. Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, and their fans love to see them together on the big screen.

3. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship for several years before parting ways in 2010. However, they have continued to work together in movies such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. Their chemistry on-screen is sizzling, and they continue to be one of the most loved on-screen couples in Bollywood.

4. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were in a relationship during the filming of their movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari in 1994. However, their relationship ended on a bitter note, and they did not work together for several years. In 2000, they starred in the movie Dhadkan, which was a commercial success. Their chemistry on-screen was praised, and they were even nominated for several awards for their performances in the movie.

5. John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were in a relationship for almost ten years before calling it quits in 2011. Despite their breakup, they continued to work together in movies such as Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Race 2. Their on-screen chemistry was appreciated, and they were even nominated for the Best Couple award at the Stardust Awards in 2013.

6. Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were rumoured to be dating during the filming of their movie Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. However, they broke up soon after. Despite their differences, they have continued to work together in movies such as Dil Dhadakne Do and Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable, and they continue to be one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here