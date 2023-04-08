Aamir Khan's Comeback Film An Action-Thriller With YRF? What We Know

Aamir Khan has been one of the biggest superstars in India. He has given multiple hits like Dangal, PK and Dhoom 3, among many others. He has also proven his worth as an exceptional actor and is commonly known as Mr Perfectionist. The actor has had a rough patch with films like Lal Singh Chaddha and Thugs of Hindostan, but now Aamir is looking to make a strong comeback with an all-action thriller.

After his recent failures at the box office, Aamir has now approached Aditya Chopra for an action film, as per reports. He has already done action films in the past like Dhoom 3. As suggested by the reports, the actor has been wanting to revive his previous characters and wants to have their spin-offs.

It seems that the recent success garnered by Yash Raj Film’s Pathaan has inspired Aamir to follow the same path as his contemporary, Shah Rukh Khan. Even SRK had a rough patch where all of his films fared badly at the box office. However, he decided to wait and do an action movie that gave him a strong comeback.

Looking at the movie business today, action films have become the go-to genre for commercial success and Shah Rukh Khan is all set to follow the genre with Jawaan. Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan have Tiger 3 and Fighter respectively in their pipeline. Even the action genre is getting popular in the OTT sphere as well with Varun Dhawan doing Citadel and Sidharth Malhotra having The Indian Police Force in their kitty.

Aamir Khan’s recent film Lal Singh Chaddha, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, went down badly at the box office. The film was not well received by the public and could only manage to collect Rs 69 crore at the ticket counters. With the new developments happening, Aamir has been choosing his next films tactically.

