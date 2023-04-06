Actor Thambi Ramaiah To Join Cast Of Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam: Reports

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is currently shooting for her upcoming film Lal Salaam, a sports drama based on cricket. Starring actors like Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, Lal Salaam went on floors on March 8. The shooting of this film is proceeding at a brisk pace and according to the latest reports, actor Thambi Ramaiah has also been roped in this film.

The official announcement regarding his role in the film is still to be made by the makers. Till now, it is known according to reports that some scenes will be shot between Ramaiah and Aishwarya’s father Rajinikanth. These scenes will be filmed soon, the reports added. Rajinikanth is playing a cameo role in Lal Salaam and he will join the film after wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming film Jailer.

Lal Salaam is one of the much-anticipated films of Aishwarya Rajinikanth as it will mark her comeback to direction after 8 years when she directed Vai Raja Vai. The latest poster of Lal Salaam unveiled by her on Instagram took this anticipation a notch higher. In the poster, a group of men wearing white uniforms can be seen battling against the backdrop of raging flames. She released the poster on Holi.

Not only this poster, but Aishwarya has also shared more glimpses regarding the film which show how much she is enjoying the shoot. In these pictures, she and her team members are shooting with a steady camera. She captioned these pictures with a reference made to the camera writing, “Being as steady as we cam(n) in life at the moment ! #myhappyplace #positivespace."

Followers loved the enthusiasm with which she is going forward with the film’s shooting. Many of them commented that they would love to work in her film someday and wished her all the best for Lal Salaam.

Apart from Aishwarya, Jeevitha Rajasekhar is also making a comeback to the cinema with Lal Salaam as an actress after being away for 33 years since the 1990 film Magaadu. She will play the role of Rajnikanth’s sister in the film which is expected to release this year.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here