Actress Anusree Nair To Perform Cameo Role In Dileep’s Voice Of Sathyanathan

Filmmaker Raffi and Dileep have reunited for the film Voice of Sathyanathan after the success of movies like Punjabi House, Thenkasipattanam, Pandippada, China Town and Ring Master. Dileep has also unveiled the motion poster of Voice of Sathyanathan on Facebook which has received a terrific response. Dileep didn’t reveal the release date of the film but wrote that it is soon going to be in the theatres. After having a look at a glimpse of this film, Dileep’s fans feel that it is going to be a feel-good entertainer.

And, there is going to be another factor in this movie which makes it a must-watch for all Malayalam movie buffs. Asianet Film Awardee actress Anusree Nair is going to perform a cameo role in Voice of Sathyanathan. No significant details about the role Anusree is going to enact in this film are out. Anusree has also not revealed any detail about it on social media. But fans will surely look forward to watching the actress who has left the audience hooked to the screen with her acting prowess in films like Aadhi, Maheshinte Prathikaaram etc.

Another reason to watch Voice of Sathyanathan will be Dileep who is currently at the peak of his career in the Malayalam cinema. He will headline this film and play Sathyanathan’s character, a rustic youngster and an entrepreneur. Director Raffi revealed more about Sathyanathan’s character and film in a byte given to Kochi Times. He said that Sathyanathan’s character will be shown dealing in the business of old furniture. Sathyanathan will be shown as a people pleaser who tries to say things which can make them happy. Raffi told Kochi Times that Kettyolanu Ente Malakha fame Veena Nandakumar plays the female lead in the film. According to Raffi, Voice of Sathyanathan will revolve around a serious subject but will narrate it humorously. However, he said that comedy sequences will not be lined up just for the heck of it. They will be incorporated wherever they suit the storyline.

