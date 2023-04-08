Actress Divya Shridhar, Husband Arnav Amjat Blessed With Baby Girl

Divya Shridhar is a well-known face in the South film and television industries. She is especially known for her television series Akashadeepa, Keladi Kanmani, Maharasi and Kanmani. Divya has now moved on to a new stage in her life as she is the new mother in town. Yes, you read that right. The diva has given birth to a baby girl and shared this happy message with her fans on social media. The actress penned down a heartfelt note with a picture of her hand holding the baby girl’s hand.

Her post read, “This wait was long but extremely special, not because of what happened but because of what’s going to happen. The drive, the support, the power, the love, and the strength that you have given are unconditional. I thank you for being a part of me and I promise to be a part of you forever & forever like in the fairytale stories. Love you my darling fairy! My beautiful girl baby! Thank you family & friends for your support throughout my journey, please keep it coming. Love you all.”

Her family, friends and fans flooded the comments section with love and light. Actress Krithika Annamalai commented, “Congratulations darling, god bless you n all ways.”

A fan commented and wrote, “God bless you." One more said, “Congratulations dear Divya! I can’t control my tears of happiness. Now everything will be good, shower all the happiness in your life and keep smiling.”

Before this, she posted a video of her Godhbharai ceremony on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Feeling Blessed." Fans loved the video as well. One of the users wrote, “Woow so nice, and it feels good to see this. You deserve this Divya lots of happiness on the way for you to stay blessed and happy.” While another commented, “May God bless you and the baby with an abundance of happiness and great health. Congratulations.”

In a private ceremony, Divya wed her Keladi Kanmani co-star Arnav Amjat. She has been married twice. She has a 6-year-old child from her first marriage.

On the work front, Divya Shridhar is currently working on Sevvanthi, a family drama Tamil television series. The show also stars Raaghav and Nithin Iyer in the lead roles in addition to Divya. The show, which premiered on July 11, 2022, airs every day on Sun TV and is also accessible via SUN NXT.

