Actress Megha Shetty Looks Stunning In This Pink Embroidered Lehenga, See Pics

Model-turned-actress Megha Shetty is a popular face of the Kannada entertainment industry. She came into the limelight after appearing in the serial Jothe Jotheyali and has now become a household name. Apart from her acting prowess, the diva is also a fashion lover. She often shares glimpses of her professional and personal life on social media. Recently, Megha Shetty dropped a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot.

In the pictures, the actress looked like a queen in a pink embroidered lehenga. A matching netted dupatta enhanced the attire and she accessorised her look by donning a traditional choker, a necklace set and a maang tika with bangles. She opted for subtle makeup and tied her hair in a bun and added matching roses to it and rounded off her look with a black bindi.

Check out the pictures:

The pictures went viral in no time. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “This queen doesn’t require a palace and crown," while another commented, “Super Darling." One of the fans wrote, “Looking gorgeous."

One week ago, Megha shared pictures in a Western outfit. She was seen donning a turquoise-green floral printed dress. She opted for a no-makeup look and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Be a game changer, the world is full of players."

See the pics:

Fans flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis as soon as she shared the pictures.

On the professional front, Megha Shetty started her acting career with the Kannada serial Jothe Jotheyali along with Yashwanth B and Mansa Manohar. The series aired on Zee Kannada and is digitally available on ZEE5. The show was the official remake of Tula Pahate Re, a Marathi television series.

She made her movie debut in 2022 with Dilpasand directed by Shivatejass. She was last seen in Tribble Riding directed by Mahesh Gowda along with Golden Star Ganesh in the lead role. Aditi Prabhudeva, Rachana Inder, Ravishankar Gowda, MS Umesh, Sjobaraj and Kuri Prathap also featured in the film.

