Actress Mokksha Liked Unni Mukundan’s Film Malikappuram So Much That She Saw It Twice

Kallanum Bhagavathiyum fame Malayalam actress Mokksha recently saw actor Unni Mukundan’s film Malikappuram. In an interview, Mokksha revealed the last Malayalam movie she watched was Malikappuram. She said that she loved the movie so much that she watched it twice. Malikappuram made good numbers at the box office. Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the film hit the big screens on December 30 last year. It has been reported that the film has so far accumulated Rs 40 crore at the box office.

Penned by Abhilash Pillai, Malikappuram stars Saiju Kurup and Deva Nandha in prominent roles. With music by Ranjin Raj, the cinematography of the film is handled by Vishnu Narayanan. The plot revolves around the life of an eight-year-old girl named Kalyani who dreams of visiting Sabarimala. Touted to be a feel-good movie, Malikappuram manages to bring the story to the audience in an enjoyable manner.

According to reports, Malikappuram has earned Rs 100 crore at the global box office. When compared to other contemporary Malayalam films, this Vishnu Sasi Shankar directorial has unquestionably left its imprint because of how well-received it was by critics and audiences alike, and how well it performed at the box office.

Mokksha is best known for films like Karma, Switzerland, Lucky Lakshman, and Kallanum Bhagavathiyum. She has also acted in Shorshephool, Karma and Filter Coffee Liquor Cha.

Unni Mukundan has been a part of several notable projects including Bombay March 12, Bruce Lee, Shylock, and Meppadiyan. His other releases include Yashoda, Pyali, Khiladi, Meppadiyun, and Ente Narayanikku. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films like Chocolate Story Retold, Barroz, Ek Din, Nedulan, and Pappa.

