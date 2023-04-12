Actress Priya Prakash Exudes Lady James Bond Vibe In Her Latest Pictures

South actress Priya Prakash Varrier made a special place in the hearts of millions after her ‘wink’ video from a film went viral. She never misses any opportunity to make her fans go gaga over her stunning looks. Recently, she dropped a few pictures that are now making a huge noise on the internet. In the photos, she can be seen donning a white halter-neck top with black ripped jeans and a long brown leather jacket. Priya accessorised her dress with a necklace, rings, nose pin, and stud earrings. She opted for a braided hairstyle and looked gorgeous. She wore perfectly drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. Priya captioned her post, “The Summer Flame”.

Fans expressed their love and admiration in the comment section. One user wrote, “You look damn gorgeous”. Another user commented, “Beautiful”. The third user wrote, “Flaming love”. One user also added, “You are the most beautiful and humble person in the world”. Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Priya gave off Lady James Bond vibes and her fans could not take their eyes off her.

Be it her fashion choices or her acting prowess, Priya manages to garner attention every time she experiments with something new. A few days back, she shared photos in formal black attire. She tied up her hair at the backside and opted for a dewy makeup look.

Priya Prakash Varrier is best known for films like Oru Adaar Love and Check. She has also acted in movies such as Thanaha, 4 Years, and Ishq: Not a Love Story. She has a few projects lined up including Sridevi Bungalow, Kolla, 3 Monkeys, Love Hackers, Yaariyan 2, Vishnu Priya, and Live.

Priya shot to stardom after appearing in the 2019 Malayalam-language romantic comedy film, Oru Adaar Love. From spreading her magic on the big screens to time and again trending on social media, she manages to do both.

