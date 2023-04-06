Actress Shurthi Asked Why She Named Her Daughter Gowri, Check Her Reply

Shruthi is one of the leading actresses in the South film industry. The 43-year-old actress-turned-politician emerged as the winner of the Kannada Bigg Boss Season 3 in 2016. Currently, she is judging the show Gicchi Giligili season 2 which is being aired on Colors Kannada. Now, in a recent episode, the actress was asked about the reason behind naming her daughter Gowri.

In response, she revealed that her grandmother’s name was Gauri and hence she named her daughter Gowri. For the unversed, Gowri is an exceptional singer just like her mother. Her video of singing a Bollywood song in a studio took the internet by storm. So far, the video has garnered over three lakh views on YouTube.

Shruti was married to director S Mahendar and the duo gave birth to Gowri. Though we had seen a few pictures of Gowri from when she was a kid, now she is all grown up and often shares pictures and videos which create a stir on the internet. In her latest picture, Gowri can be seen donning an ethnic ensemble and looking awe-inspiring. The photos are now trending on social media.

This is not the first time, her photos often become viral on the internet.

Check out Gowri’s pictures here:

Gowri may have not ventured into cinemas yet but her fashion sense and charming personality often win the hearts of the audience. For those who don’t know, Gowri has amassed a huge fan following and is often seen making headlines for her exceptional singing skills.

And now, as per reports, Gowri is all set to enter the film industry but there has been no official confirmation yet. We wouldn’t be surprised if Gowri follows her mother’s steps given how talented she is. However, she currently seems to be focusing exclusively on her academics and music.

For the uninitiated, Shurthi’s personal life often becomes the topic of discussion. The actress had two unsuccessful marriages but she never shies away from living her life to the fullest. On the professional front, Shruthi is best known for films Gauri Ganesha, Gowdru and Puttakkana Highway, among others.

