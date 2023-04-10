Actress Shwetha Srivatsav Spends Quality Time With Husband And Daughter, See Pics

Actress Shwetha Srivatsav is one of the popular faces of the Kannada entertainment industry. The actress is an avid social media user and often treats her fans with her family pictures. Recently, the actress shared a couple of family photos with her husband and their daughter which is garnering everyone’s attention. In the pictures, Shwetha is seen in a sleeveless white colour floral printed dress and her daughter Ashmitha is seen in a pink colour dress. On the other hand, her husband Amith Srivatsav is seen in an olive green t-shirt and grey shorts. In the pictures, the family is seen celebrating Easter together and enjoying food.

See the pics:

Seeing the post, fans showered heart emojis in the comments box and also appreciated how Shwetha looked extremely adorable, dolled up in a sleeveless dress. Many fans also showered love on the mom and daughter duo who looked every bit adorable posing for these pictures.

This is not the first time, Shwetha has earlier shared adorable glimpses with her family. Two days back, the actress dropped another string of pictures with her daughter Ashmitha. In the photos, they were seen chilling in their home and having watermelon to stay cool in summer. Sharing the cute snaps, the actress wrote, “A watermelon magic for a hot summer weekend!"

On the professional front, Shwetha began her career in theatre. Later, she moved to television and got recognition for her role in TN Seetharam’s Manvantara. The series aired on DD Chandana in 1998, then it got re-aired on Zee Kannada on 10 March 2014.

Shwetha made her film debut in 2006 with Mukha Mukhi and came into the limelight after her performance in Simple Agi Ondh Love Story in 2013. Her performance in Fair & Lovely in 2014 won her the Filmfare Award South for Best Actress. The romantic drama film was written and directed by DP Raghuram.

