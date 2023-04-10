Actress Sulakshana Khatri And Her Memorable Roles In 36 Years

Ramanand Sagar’s mythological show Ramayan first aired on January 25, 1987. 36 years have passed since the release of the show and it is still remembered by the audience. The cast associated with the show, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and others also got immense recognition because of their characters. Talking about the cast, Sulakshana Khatri is also one of the remembered names from the show. She received accolades for her role as Bharat’s wife Mandavi. Apart from Ramayan, Sulakshana also enacted key roles in many other important projects. But she is not active on social media and fans are inquisitive to know more about her. This article articulates information about Sulakshana who has impressed fans with her acting prowess to date.

The on-screen time of Sulakshana’s character Mandavi was less when compared to other characters. However, she left no stone unturned to get her teeth into the skin of the character which struck a chord with the audience. Sulakshana’s acting was loved and she bagged important roles in other well-known projects. She essayed the role of Shurpanakha in the television series Bharat Ek Khoj directed by Shyam Benegal. She portrayed key roles in other projects as well like The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, Tere Mere Sapne etc. She last essayed the role of a grandmother in Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna starrer Sanjivani. Sanjivani was a spin-off of the 2002 show Sanjivani: A Medical Boon.

Fans loved Sulakshana’s acting in every project but they admire her more for her comic characters. The actress also loves doing the same and she talked about it in an interview with India Forums. According to the actress, essaying comic characters provides her with creative satisfaction. She also said that she enjoys performing, irrespective of the fact that it is television or films. “The day I take up a project I forget about the medium”, Sulakshana told India Forums.

After October 22, 2021, Sulakshana has not shared any updates about her acting projects on Instagram. On this date, she shared a photograph with actor Mohit Malik, her co-star from Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Fans loved the picture and recalled Sulakshana’s famous character Roli Aunty from Best of Luck Nikki.

Sulakshana has not replied to any comment and fans are eager to know about her upcoming projects.

