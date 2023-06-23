Adnan Khan Reveals Reason Behind His 2-Year Break After Ishq Subhan Allah Went Off Air

Adnan Khan is winning hearts with his portrayal of Viaan Raghuvashi on Sony TV’s popular show Katha Ankahee. Viewers connect with his realistic performance on screen. But this is not the first time Adnan has managed to enthral his audience. Back in 2018, the actor was recognised for his role in the successful daily soap Ishq Subhan Allah. However, after the series concluded in 2020, Adnan was not seen working on any shows for about two years. In a recent interview, the actor shared why he took a sabbatical from his acting career. He also opened up about his struggles in the industry.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Adnan Khan said that the break he took after Ishq Subhan Allah went off air was “voluntary". He said, “I wanted to work on some of my other hobbies, which are proof writing and something new. I wanted to experiment with filmmaking as well I wanted to direct my own work. But again, I don’t want to make it sound like these are things I did intentionally. I have always had the gift of coming up with ideas and stories. It’s slightly different than what you get to see."

Adnan mentioned that since his idea was not coherent with what people usually see, he decided to experiment with them. The actor stated that he would go to a park with an urge to shoot a short or feature film. But Adnan realised he has a long way to go before he accomplishes his goals. He added, “The deep-rooted emotions were that I have got these visions these ideas these pictures in my head that I need to bring out to the world. And yeah, I just messed with it for two years."

Adnan Khan had a successful career in Dubai when he decided to leave all of that behind and fulfil his dream of becoming an actor. Amidst other difficulties he faced while establishing himself as an actor, Adnan said, “I think the biggest struggle I was facing was self-doubt. It hit me the hardest, and I questioned myself, ‘Was leaving Dubai and coming here the right choice? Am I even cut out for this? Will I ever be? Would I set out to be? all these things. I think the mental struggle hit me the hardest."

The actor added that his initial days in the entertainment industry were an “educational phase". Adnan said in the interview that he eventually figured out why he was not securing any roles after giving several auditions. He said, “I wasn’t able to crack any of them. It was a very slow process, and that extended my struggle period." Adnan added that in comparison to other actors, it took him much longer to get good work. The actor said that he realised it was because he was doing something wrong. He expressed, “It has very little to do with my looks. I feel your looks just get you through the door, but your talent has to come through."

Before getting the lead role of Kabeer Ahmed in Ishq Subhan Allah, Adnan Khan played supporting characters in shows like Arjun, Love By Chance, Twist Wala Love, etc. He has also been part of several short films, such as Mera Number Kab Aayega, and The Rage: Over Injustice among others. His current show, Katha Ankahee, is a Hindi language adaptation of the Turkish series 1001 Nights and also stars Aditi Sharma.