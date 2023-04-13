Afzal Shaik Directorial 10 Rupees To Release In Theatres On April 21

Telugu film 10 Rupees is going to hit the silver screens on April 21. The title logo of the film was launched in August last year and Senior DOP Chota K Naidu first revealed it to the audience. The interestingly titled film is directed by Afzal Shaik.

10 Rupees has been produced by Outstanding Cinema in association with Vamsikrishna Kanneganti. Vamsikant Rekana (VKR) is the music composer and the DOP is Chandu AJ. Rakesh Kumar Kanaparthi is reportedly choreographing the stunts for the film. A pre-release event was organised by the film unit and several renowned people from the Telugu film industry attended it. Some of the guests included Diamond Ratnababu, Tummalapalli Ramasathyanarayana, Director Tallada Saikrishna, Srini Infra Head Srinivas, AP Film Chamber Secretary JV Mohan Gowd and others participated in this event.

Director Afzal said, “I have been crazy about movies since childhood, my parents also supported me very much. With the help of friends and family without any background, we all completed this film in 6 months. The film turned out very well. It will be released on April 21. If you like the film, please give good reviews and talk about it.”

He further said that Srikanth also worked with great dedication and actress Pavitra Narayana has done a great job. Senior actors like Mukhtar Khan and Suriya also showed their support. Afzal revealed that the film does not feature any songs, but Vamsikant Rekana did a great job of giving the background score for the two-hour-long flick.

Thummalapalli Ramasathyanaryana talked about Afzal and said, “I met him two years ago. I advised him to make the film without wasting money. I saw the trailer and it was amazing. His filmmaking style is commendable. Social media publicity is good. I want everyone to watch it.”

Many others including co-producer Vamsi Krishna Kanneganti and actor Srikanth also praised Afzal appreciating his work in the film.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here