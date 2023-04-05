Ahead Of Allu Arjun's Birthday, Pushpa Makers Set To Surprise His Fans

South superstar Allu Arjun’s much-awaited film, Pushpa: The Rule, which is the sequel to the hit film Pushpa: The Rise, has been in the news lately. The director-writer of the film, Sukumar, has planned to surprise the actor’s fans on his birthday on April 8. Rumour has it that a special glimpse of Pushpa: The Rule will be released on his birthday. However, there has been no official announcement yet.

But the official handle of the film franchise made a tweet regarding the film on Tuesday stating that there would be an exciting announcement tomorrow at 11:07 am.

This has elated the fans and there have been predictions that the new update would be a glimpse of Pushpa: The Rise. The huge success received by the first part of the film has kept the fans highly anticipating the sequel. Pushpa franchise has created havoc not only in the South but in the North as well.

The shoot of Pushpa 2 began a long time ago, but there have been rumours that the shooting of the film has abruptly stopped as the makers were not satisfied with how certain sections came out. The next schedules of Pushpa 2 are expected to be in Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Pushpa 2 has been made on a much higher budget than its prequel. The craze and the enormous collection at the box office of the first part of the film have forced its makers to go the extra mile for the second part. It has been found from the sources that Netflix has offered around Rs 200 crore to the makers of Pushpa 2 for the digital rights to the film.

The makers have tentatively planned to release Pushpa: The Rule in December of this year. The film will have Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles.

