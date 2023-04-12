CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsCSK vs RRIPL Live ScoreKarnataka Elections
Home » Entertainment » Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Katrina Kaif Addresses Neetu Kapoor 'Disliking' Claims In Old Video; Suhana Khan Stuns

Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Katrina Kaif Addresses Neetu Kapoor 'Disliking' Claims In Old Video; Suhana Khan Stuns

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Katrina Kaif speaking about Neetu Kapoor disliking her in an old interview goes viral. Aishwarya Rai's mischievous video with Amitabh also surfaces.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 10:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Katrina Kaif, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Suhana Khan,
Entertainment News Live Updates: Katrina Kaif's interview about Neetu Kapoor resurfaces. Suhana Khan steal hearts.

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Amid Neetu Kapoor’s cryptic post about marriage and Katrina Kaif’s mother’s seeming reaction, videos of Neetu and Katrina speaking about each other are resurfacing. On Wednesday, Reddit dug out a video in which Katrina was asked to share her views on the rumours that Ranbir Kapoor mother Neetu ‘doesn’t like’ her. Katrina replied, “I’m stumped.” The actress went on to share her viewpoint.

Another vintage video doing the rounds of the internet features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. At an old event, Amitabh was seen talking with the media when Read More

Apr 12, 2023 10:06 IST

Suhana Khan had all eyes on her at a recent event

Suhana Khan was announced as one of the brand ambassadors of a beauty brand. The soon-to-debut actress had everyone’s attention.

Apr 12, 2023 10:05 IST

Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have a fallout?

It was claimed that Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji had a fallout due to Brahmastra 2 and 3. The rumour suggested Ayan is seeking to make the films under another banner. Read more here.

Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have a fallout?

Apr 12, 2023 10:04 IST

The Marvels trailer dropped

The Marvels trailer dropped on Tuesday and it promises a fun ride at the cinemas. The trailer also featured South Korean heartthrob Park Seo-joon. Watch the trailer here.

The Marvels trailer dropped

Apr 12, 2023 10:02 IST

Jeremy Renner made his first public appearance after near-fatal accident

Jeremy Renner was seen making his way to the red carpet of Rennervations. This marked one of his first public events since his near-fatal accident. Read more here.

Jeremy Renner made his first public appearance after near-fatal accident
Jeremy Renner at the premiere of his new seris Rennervations. (Pic: Reuters.)
Apr 12, 2023 10:01 IST

Millie Bobby Brown engaged at 19

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is engaged to her boyfriend, 20-year-old Jake Bongiovi. Stranger Things star flaunted engagement ring in new photo. Read more here.

Millie Bobby Brown engaged at 19
Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, 20. (Photo: Instagram/@milliebobbybrown)
Apr 12, 2023 09:59 IST

When Kapil Sharma apologised to Sunil Grover

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had a fallout six years ago. The actors worked together on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil’s old tweet apologising to Sunil has resurfaced. Read more here.

When Kapil Sharma apologised to Sunil Grover
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s fallout made headlines in 2017.
Apr 12, 2023 09:55 IST

Sara Ali Khan says life without mom Amrita Singh 'scares me'

In this exclusive interview, Sara Ali Khan opens up on the equations she shares with her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Read the full interview here.

Sara Ali Khan says life without mom Amrita Singh 'scares me'
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is daughter of estranged couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
Apr 12, 2023 09:52 IST

Juhi Chawla finally reacts to Salman Khan's claims he wanted to marry her

An old clip of Salman Khan talking about wanting to get married to Juhi Chawla, recently surfaced online. Juhi has finally reacted to it. Read her reaction here.

Juhi Chawla finally reacts to Salman Khan's claims he wanted to marry her
Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan worked together in the comedy Deewana Mastana (1997).
Apr 12, 2023 09:50 IST

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's cute banter in old video resufaces.

An old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan engaging in a cute banter has gone viral on the internet. Watch the video here.

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's cute banter in old video resufaces.
Aishwarya Rai is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan.
Apr 12, 2023 09:46 IST

Kajol reacts after a loud honk takes her by surprise

Actress Kajol was seen getting annoyed after a loud honk took her by surprise. When the incident occurred, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum star was seen getting out of a restaurant with her friend. Visibly surprised, Kajol appeared annoyed and couldn’t help but make a face. However, she maintained her calm. Watch the video here.

Kajol reacts after a loud honk takes her by surprise

Apr 12, 2023 09:44 IST

Katrina Kaif speaking about Neetu Kapoor disliking her in old video goes viral

Katrina Kaif had dated Ranbir Kapoor for about seven years from 2009 to 2015. It was then reported that Ranbir’s family was not very fond of Katrina. An old video of her reacting to the claims is now going viral. Read more here.

Katrina Kaif speaking about Neetu Kapoor disliking her in old video goes viral
Katrina Kaif and Neetu Kapoor’s son, Ranbir Kapoor, had parted ways in 2015.

Read more

Aishwarya appeared to be in a jovial mood, teasing Amitabh in front of the cameras. Amitabh adorably scolded her.

Meanwhile, rumour did the rounds claiming that all is not good between Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. A report claimed Ayan is taking the franchise to another production house due to the tiff. The rumour stemmed from Ayan’s recent announcement about postponing the release of Brahmastra 2 and 3. The announcement did not feature Dharma Productions nor did Ayan tag Karan Johar. This allegedly did not go down well with Karan. The report also claimed that Ayan has been speaking to other production houses about taking Brahmastra on board, given that the IP is with him. However, a source countered the claim, adding that all is good between the two filmmakers.

Sushmita Sen is also making the headlines for her recent spotting. The actress, who is on good terms with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, was spotted with him and her younger daughter Alisah. The video had everyone wondering if the couple has reunited again.

In other news, speaking exclusively with News18.com, Sara Ali Khan opened up on the equations she shares with her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Talking about her mother, she tells us, “Visualising life without mom to any degree is what scares me the most. Most often the one thing that I can definitely rely on is that mom is the reason to wake up. On most days, that’s it, that’s the reason. I can’t not have that.”

Also making the headlines is Suhana Khan, who made her first public appearance before her acting debut. Turning heads in red, Suhana stole hearts with her outing.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

    TAGS