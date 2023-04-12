Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Katrina Kaif Addresses Neetu Kapoor 'Disliking' Claims In Old Video; Suhana Khan Stuns

Live now
Curated By: Dishya Sharma
Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 10:06 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Amid Neetu Kapoor’s cryptic post about marriage and Katrina Kaif’s mother’s seeming reaction, videos of Neetu and Katrina speaking about each other are resurfacing. On Wednesday, Reddit dug out a video in which Katrina was asked to share her views on the rumours that Ranbir Kapoor mother Neetu ‘doesn’t like’ her. Katrina replied, “I’m stumped.” The actress went on to share her viewpoint.
Another vintage video doing the rounds of the internet features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. At an old event, Amitabh was seen talking with the media when Read More
Suhana Khan was announced as one of the brand ambassadors of a beauty brand. The soon-to-debut actress had everyone’s attention.
It was claimed that Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji had a fallout due to Brahmastra 2 and 3. The rumour suggested Ayan is seeking to make the films under another banner. Read more here.
The Marvels trailer dropped on Tuesday and it promises a fun ride at the cinemas. The trailer also featured South Korean heartthrob Park Seo-joon. Watch the trailer here.
Jeremy Renner was seen making his way to the red carpet of Rennervations. This marked one of his first public events since his near-fatal accident. Read more here.
Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is engaged to her boyfriend, 20-year-old Jake Bongiovi. Stranger Things star flaunted engagement ring in new photo. Read more here.
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had a fallout six years ago. The actors worked together on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil’s old tweet apologising to Sunil has resurfaced. Read more here.
In this exclusive interview, Sara Ali Khan opens up on the equations she shares with her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Read the full interview here.
An old clip of Salman Khan talking about wanting to get married to Juhi Chawla, recently surfaced online. Juhi has finally reacted to it. Read her reaction here.
An old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan engaging in a cute banter has gone viral on the internet. Watch the video here.
Actress Kajol was seen getting annoyed after a loud honk took her by surprise. When the incident occurred, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum star was seen getting out of a restaurant with her friend. Visibly surprised, Kajol appeared annoyed and couldn’t help but make a face. However, she maintained her calm. Watch the video here.
Katrina Kaif had dated Ranbir Kapoor for about seven years from 2009 to 2015. It was then reported that Ranbir’s family was not very fond of Katrina. An old video of her reacting to the claims is now going viral. Read more here.
Meanwhile, rumour did the rounds claiming that all is not good between Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. A report claimed Ayan is taking the franchise to another production house due to the tiff. The rumour stemmed from Ayan’s recent announcement about postponing the release of Brahmastra 2 and 3. The announcement did not feature Dharma Productions nor did Ayan tag Karan Johar. This allegedly did not go down well with Karan. The report also claimed that Ayan has been speaking to other production houses about taking Brahmastra on board, given that the IP is with him. However, a source countered the claim, adding that all is good between the two filmmakers.
Sushmita Sen is also making the headlines for her recent spotting. The actress, who is on good terms with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, was spotted with him and her younger daughter Alisah. The video had everyone wondering if the couple has reunited again.
In other news, speaking exclusively with News18.com, Sara Ali Khan opened up on the equations she shares with her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Talking about her mother, she tells us, “Visualising life without mom to any degree is what scares me the most. Most often the one thing that I can definitely rely on is that mom is the reason to wake up. On most days, that’s it, that’s the reason. I can’t not have that.”
Also making the headlines is Suhana Khan, who made her first public appearance before her acting debut. Turning heads in red, Suhana stole hearts with her outing.
